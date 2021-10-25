Day 2 jury deliberations underway in trial of 3 men charged in Ahmaud Arbery killing.

Plus, President Joe Biden announces his plan to tap into the country's oil reserve and promising lower gas prices, and a forensic anthropologist determined Brian Laundrie died by suicide.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live