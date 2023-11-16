ABC News Live: Estranged wife of Gilgo Beach murders suspect appears in court

Asa Ellerup brought her own camera crew to court, but her attorney said she's attending the proceedings so she can see the evidence for herself.

November 16, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live