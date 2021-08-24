Transcript for ABC News Live: FDA approval paves the way for vaccine mandates

Okay good morning everyone I'm sure Phillips in for Diane Macedo thanks so much for streaming what does this morning game changer in the fight against Kobe in nineteen. The FDA has officially granted full approval for the Pfizer vaccine. It was a good waiting for full approval should go get your shot now. And that green light paves the waiver vaccine mandates at corporations and schools across the country now the questions are. What about boosters and when can our kids finally get their shot. We asked these questions as Florida sees its worst crush of coping cases yet. You'll hear from the director of the anti H in just a moment. That we are just one week away from the deadline for US forces to withdraw from Afghanistan the Taliban. Drying out red line as evacuations ramp up. US helicopters now airlifting Americans and allies to Koppel's airport. We'll have the latest from Afghanistan. More than nineteen massive uncontained blazes in the west the main threat for California firefighters. Calorie fire burning 114. That was in acres alone. Mandatory evacuations underway right now. And in Tennessee the search for missing people following the deadly flooding. Homes and lives completely destroyed we'll take you to hard hit Waverly Tennessee. Coming up. And let's get you right see that major news in the fight against the corona virus spice is co would vaccine. Becoming the first to get full approval from the FDA for American sixteen years and up. Nearly 205. Million doses of Pfizer's vaccine. Have gone to Americans so far and the hope now that this full FDA approval will convince even more people to get vaccinated. It a pilgrim is outside Pfizer's headquarters right here in New York with the latest. This morning major new development in the fight against Kobe nineteen the FDA granting full approval for Pfizer's vaccine. The fastest vaccine approval in FDA history those have been waiting for full approval should go get your shot now. Pfizer becoming the first vaccine to move past emergency use authorization their shot made with MR NA does not contained in any part of the corona virus. And does not Alter people's DNA in order to get full FDA approval Pfizer had to undergo a more stringent review. Submitting results from its ongoing clinical trials. And proving substantial evidence of effectiveness. The FDA should not just took their time and did the paves the way for more corporations government and schools to issue vaccine mandate. The Pentagon now preparing to require the shot for its one point three million active duty troops. New York City announcing shots will now be required for all school employees. With a weekly testing no longer an option and workers at United Airlines have five weeks to show the now required. Proof of vaccination. While the FTA's full approval of the fines or vaccine applies to those sixteen and older. The agency making it clear that does not mean it should be given off label to younger children. They are not just small adults so. We really would have to have the data and the appropriate dose speak where are recommending that that children not be vaccinated. But this first full approval could be a game changer for those who have been hesitant to get a shot. A recent poll finding that three in ten of those unvaccinated. Would be more likely to get it now. And with every state in the country now experiencing high community transmission except Vermont and Maine more Americans are dying of covic. Now an average of 738. Every day Florida just saw its deadliest week. Health care workers hoping people will get the vaccine as they face a crush of coated patience when I. Biggest frustrations is back winner Nino. Seeing seeing any. It is beneficial you heard it. So what about those other vaccines full approval former Georgia and Johnson & Johnson is expected. In the coming months hero. Even bill down from outside Pfizer has corners there in New York even thanks so much and earlier on GMA George Stephanopoulos spoke to NIH director doctor Francis Collins about the FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine and what this decision means. For vaccinations. For our younger children take less. We all saw that poll showing a 30%. Of the ambassador are likely to get vaccine because of this full approval but other experts Everett say. But the impact is likely vanishing so vanishing lease small on those were still holding out what your view. Well we're gonna test that question or away and let's celebrate a moment a little bright sun shine here coming through the Covert clouds I think this is a big deal getting this full approval. And I help out those three out of ten that have said this was a significant factor in their holding off. That they will see today as an opportunity to change that view hit the reset button on all those other reasons that they had heard. Why this is not a good idea and decide to roll up their sleeves because. Delta is out they're looking for you if you're unvaccinated you're at serious risk of this very contagious period the more significant impact could be because this clears the way for more vaccine mandates. We're should vaccines be mandated where shouldn't they be mandated. Well that's going to be very much up to businesses and university is and of course the military has now come out to say active duty troops will need to be vaccinated I think that's a great idea we know this vaccine is safe and effective we want to keep people safe and not let them get sick. You've seen already just in the last 24 hours since this approval by FDA. Universities and Minnesota and Louisiana are coming out saying okay that does that we were waiting for that now we're gonna mandate that for our students. So yeah there's going to be encouragement Sen then there's going to be something a little more. Significant here in terms of requirements but it's the right time come on America we still have 85 million people who haven't gotten that first jab. And they are at risk and they're putting the whole country at risk it's time to turn that corner how about vaccinations in Cannes what do these trust tell us about that. Well basically the approval now is for kids sixteen and on into adulthood. And twelve to fifteen year old still can get vaccinated and should be with emergency use in terms of kids under twelve. Five there is not yet submitted their data to the FDA on five to eleven year old that's expected maybe by late September Cuban my kids are not just scaled down adults they have different immune systems and metabolism. You really have to do the careful trials to make sure you got the dose right in there aren't any surprises. Realistically George I don't think we're going to see approval for kids under twelve. Until late in 20/20 one that that could be some time what do you think we are overall on the surge. Right now there have been some suggestions that we could be reaching the peak. The delta Berrian search. Why would love to think that's true but why look at that data it's still going up awfully steeply more than a 150000. Cases that day and that number keeps growing a hospitalizations. 95000. Deaths now averaging a thousand a day. I yell maybe you could kind of peek at that curve insane media is trying to find its way from this steepest slope into something a little bit more gradual but boy no reason. To be too confident of that I do see in some states like California seems to be having a better time than they were a couple weeks ago but cash Florida. Louisiana Mississippi Alabama. There's just a world of hurt going on there I was so many unvaccinated people and hospitals really. Struggling to try to manage all the really sick people who are coming to their emergency rooms. And what's your best recommendations on boosters right now. Well let's see what FDA and CDC make of the date on that you heard the last week and I was part of that group of doctors that looked hard at this data. That we do think boosters are going to be beneficial starting about the week of September 20. But I don't want to jump ahead of what FDA and CDC may say over the course of the next month but I think we can probably expect that to be the case in order to keep this protection. Especially in the face of delta just at the highest level possible. And I thanks to Georgia doctor Collins for that interview well right after the FDA granted approval of the Spicer vaccine I actually had the chance to speak with Pfizer CEO Albert were allowed the breakdown. Here's what he told me about yesterday's big day for science. Well let's begin with the fact this is clearly a big step for science but even in this big moment Albert there are still a lot of people in this country who are mistrustful of the vaccines for many different reasons so why should people trust this approval. There are several people were still they are not convinced they search years ago or eight and this is an emotional redux. Are fierce and you can not ask her ex friend we should with Dave incite against what some of them are we're claiming that because of Lexington and liberal or have. Was the main reason for of their reluctance. Sold five million. And which into the NBA. And then it's up if the aging editor you. End up early. That say don't say you're sticking to September. Yes we're sticking to September and we know how important it is you know it's not only the US bookworm who we are receiving so many governments around the world. About they are urging us accelerate the starters for kids because they know look school and she's gonna sky army about to become. The Bee Gees which is being brought back so we do everything we can books or break. These yeah. So now that this vaccine has been fully approved doctors are able to prescribe it off label as you know the head of the FDA is actually said. They wouldn't recommend that for kids under twelve because the normal dosage may not be appropriate so what are your socks on that both for kids under twelve. And for booster shots. I think that's very much for me to get multiple Redmond use archery are registered. The rules or the amount that allowing. Him. Discuss. An off label use. What I can say. These are the burger is that rules for kids twelve and a bowl and we will meet. They are deviant groups and parents are mean and yet while changed between five and left. OK well as for booster shots then what what do you think we'll be three and dying. Or will this be a yearly shot like what we do with the flu shots. We don't know I didn't think anyone knows a suburb but Berman president said in the past where. Mr. wade rock mosques or third base but apparently took that day they're predicting that who would need the booster dose at around eight months. And then opted apart like you were being our annual reduction aged. Separate reasonable and discuss these are came to this group but I still believe BC's Joseph are you smarter than shingle and say this is a certainty. But this is that a like. I will what about people who received the J&J vaccine should they be looking to Pfizer. For a booster shot now is it safe to mix and match these shots. Again this is not for remain speak about something right our regulators and CBC. It but okay. Really try to understand her situation they war but these doesn't mean dog or in the US. We have are you approval or recommendation. And thanks again to our burlap for that interview. Well the Taliban says it's drying our red line and will not accept extending the deadline for the US to get out of -- Afghanistan. A source has confirmed to ABC news that the CIA director William Burns. Met face to face with the talent bonds leader in Kabul yesterday more than 44000. People have been evacuated down but many more Americans in US allies are still trying to evacuate. Now US forces are running extraction missions in Koppel to help reach people. And get them to the airport amid that threat the potential attacks by ice this militants. Senior foreign correspondent in panel is in Kabul with the latest. This morning amid mayhem Iran Kabul's airport evacuations are ramping up. Would you August 31 deadline to would drool all military forces now just one week away. US officials reporting helicopters and troops with sent into Kabul. Two weeks prior to Americans and then I listened to the airport but many Americans and thousands of Afghan allies remained. President Biden indicating the pullout could be pushed back. But the Taliban saying they had to meet the deadline will cools mistrust tightening its that red line. If they go auto intent on going to mean though patient who and to reload. Who production. Adding to the tales the possibility of an airport attack from ice is okay the branch of buses terrorists here in Afghanistan. Could exploit the volatile situation. US and coalition forces now moving quickly. Planes flying almost 111000 people out over twelve hour period Monday. More than twice the number of people evacuated in the same period someday. Hundreds now arriving in Virginia and discussing two full accord for league full list and joint base McGuire Dix Lakehurst. Afghan refugees forced to leave everything they know behind friends families homes. And that country like this man who just arrived in Seattle with his wife and six children. He was a translation for the US and don't do clothing business in Kabul. Rather hard and I that if decided it didn't have anything on their. My family might be his name. It follows a Dulles airport outside Washington DC this Afghan and his family speaking with ABC's GO Benitez. He worked for the American government full more than two years. This is his first time on in the United States. A lot of relief. Now I've. I teach our savior. You can see the scale of the humanitarian mission here. He's truly astonishing. This is now one of the biggest ignore the biggest and certainly one of the most difficult at this. In the case straight the last one probably being the bullish side Dalton. We're now hearing this morning the director of the CIA William Burns how the secretive leasing with -- abroad the de facto leader of the Taliban here in troubled yesterday. We don't know what was discussed but we've just seven days left until this mission is supposed to way and it seems reasonable that discussing a possible extension. But now the mission continues 360. Degrees twenty full seven as much time as a troops have. They get a used to get people to safety. Embattled ABC news Kabul Apple's. Get our thanks in panel there in Kabul G-7 leaders are set to meet virtually today to discuss Afghanistan as the deadline to pull out troops is now just a week away so what happens if US troops stay in Koppel. Beyond that August 31 deadline. Cheap global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz has more good morning Martha. That this is all complicated by the fact that getting US forces out of there after the evacuations will take several days in itself. But they do hope they can get as many as 80000 people out before the military has to move out there are 6000 US military members. If the deadline is extended there's a possibility. That US forces are attacked by the Taliban. Analysts in the White House wants is a scenario where US forces are in some kind of fire fight. That's one of the reasons there have been very few rescue missions into the city. But the threat from crisis is also acute around the airport in particular I'm told but US officials. Because of these dual threats it is unlikely. That president Biden would stay if the Taliban refuses to extend the deadline. What they would do is and hope for a deal where the Taliban agrees to let those Americans are Afghan allies who remain in Afghanistan leave by other means but obviously that would be. A very dangerous undertaking course president Biden is meeting virtually today with the G-7. And you'll see a strong push by Britain and France in particular. To extend that debt line Keira. Martha Raddatz there in Washington forced Martha thanks. Search and rescue teams are still searching for those missing after the Tennessee flooding disaster that killed at least 21 people. And destroyed homes the area is facing massive devastation. As debris piles up for miles now. Alan Lopez is in Waverly Tennessee with more good morning out when. Hey Karen good morning this is what the catastrophic flooding did just days ago take a look at this. You could see that shed a foot off its foundation toppled into the creek and if you follow me over here you can hide of those questioned waters. Would have been above my head on Saturday now take a look from above you can see the massive devastation this is what's left behind. He goes for up to ten miles of antique cars and debris. Tossed around by the currents some of it's still whining decree cure this morning that historic rainfall shattering records of more than seventeen inches pummeling the area in listened 24 hours. Killing at least when you want people. Approximately a dozen other still missing. Search and rescue efforts will continue this morning with officials going through piles of debris with dogs trying to find they'll still unaccounted for. Kara. Ellen Lopez and Waverly Tennessee will continue to follow this story with you thank you and now to California where the Caldor fire she is just one of the ninety uncontained fires in the west firefighters battling the 114 acre fire that forced many residents to leave their homes in mandatory evacuation. Our chief meteorologist ginger C. Has the latest I ginger. Care that called our fire not only impacting people right around it but Reno Nevada. Worst air quality that they have ever recorded in the Reno sparks area so we anticipate a bit more of that today and then that called our fire which has burned more than a 1141000. Acres cake in 447. Homes so far they're still surveying damage. If threatening another 171000. And 28000. Plus people this morning waking up. Not in their bed again because they are evacuated from their home not an got that 9% contained they're still working hard and there is a glimmer of hope they did an historic. Firefighting derail northern California has never had a nocturnal airdrop and they were able to achieve that thinks that conditions working out. So that's great is but we also have video from the French fire which is now more than 151000 acres you can see in that video as it takes over the camera eventually burning the camera. They've got that 15% contained today we do have read. Flag alerts out we also have those air quality alerts. Anywhere throughout the state of Wyoming into Colorado. Check out the excessive heat watch to building in from southwestern Arizona into south eastern California. Little bit of wind possible in northern California an unfortunate for a lot of those fires burning now. And then for the rest of the nation that he don't set not so you've got a big ridge and what that does is it sinks the air and it doesn't move it much and so you're gonna see our heat indices. Above 100 all the way from New Orleans up to nearly Chicago that excessive heat warning in Arkansas and Louisiana parts of Mississippi. You could see heat indices there. Of 115. Degrees so just wanna to note that and of course it is going to keep sliding east so even New York City could feel closer to a hundred. I Thursday. Care. Alright in Jersey thanks so much coming up legal troubles for the gun manufacturers six out multimillion dollar lawsuit is claiming. What it's pistols fired at the the fires on its own injuring. A mother of three. For ABC news exclusive we return. And welcome back you're watching ABC news lie we turn now to an ABC news exclusive a new lawsuit is claiming. That a handgun widely used by police fires unintentionally. The lawsuit alleges that dozens of incidents have occurred across the country involving the popular handgun and that experienced police officers use. Senior investigative correspondent David Scott has the story. Britney Hilton is a mother of three daughters come and a detective at the bridge city police department in Texas. She never imagined what she says happened last winter inside her station house take me back it's December 1. There's a normal day background my personal fitness to strapped to my form. My purse kind of swings out and I hear. Allowed. I am. Pop my first thought was my guns gone off then asked her one sat and I felt chest pain. It felt like. Hot rod of Matt all had just been placed not only in my private but through. My my leg. The gun was Hilton's police service weapon which she says with upholstered in her purse. A semiautomatic pistol called the Sig Sauer 320. She insists it went off on its own children is now filed a fifteen million dollar federal lawsuit. Alleging that the 320 has serious design and manufacturing flaws. It has a clear capacity to fire without the trigger being pulled. Under certain conditions. According to Hilton's lawsuit quote there have been a. Lease 54 reported un commanded discharges of the 320s. Occurring over the last five years in 22 states and Washington DC. Six hour has not yet filed a response in court to Hilton suit. Never had a mosque on Australians blades that my government just. Sodomy. At least nine other lawsuits pending against six hour also claimed the gun went off by itself. Six hour denied our request for comment but has publicly stated quote the 320 meets and exceeds all US standards for safety. In the past the company is blamed plaintiffs for mishandling the gun. And said in a report to Hilton's police department at the time quote a foreign object entered the trigger guard. Causing the pistol to discharge. There is no way than anything could have gotten to my first into the church preferred. And pulled that trigger. Joshua Harris and is a firearms expert and consultant for ABC news' we asked him to review material from Hilton's legal team. He says the company offered an upgrade in 2017. That he believes should have cured the misfire issue. Why have not seen. Enough to convince me that the upgraded versions dangerous several of the pending lawsuits involve the upgraded version of the gone. Is it a mystery to you what's going wrong with the updated numbers. I do not an explanation. For why the updated. Version should have. These complaints from trained individuals. If it's not. Legal momentum. And he would have to be some other mechanism. Or failure. Detectives Hilton says she now lives in pain and worry is the same thing will happen to another officer who think about every day. Recently Hilton's department concluded that the incident was an on commanded discharge. And the department is taking the 320 out of service they're still about a half million of the 320s in the US used by both civilians. And cops cure. Davis got thank you so much and you can see more at Davis report tonight I'm Nightline coming up they'll take it knew how. Post from 500. Meet the new temporary list of jeopardy as executive producer Michael Richards steps down amidst offensive comments he made years ago. The answer to the daily almost doubled when we return. Welcome back you're watching ABC news lives and what is a new host. Actors by and be Alec is set to host jeopardy for a few weeks after exact producer Michael Richards. Announce he is stepping down as host to name Norman has the story for us. It in the. This morning my own theology is in this temporary host of jeopardy as the show resumes production this week. Sony Pictures television the company that produces jeopardy telling ABC news the Alec is currently scheduled to take three weeks of episodes fifteen episodes. Adding that as we move forward with production on this season of jeopardy additional guest host will be announced. I think it was probably the easiest tourists to begin with because they are we have learned now in the stable as the host of the prime time in special editions of jeopardy so this is up. Still GAAP measure it's not she's not going to be permanent post. The announcement coming just days after Michael Richards stepped out pretty permanent hosting roll a fund final jeopardy category to wrap up the week following inappropriate comments toward women he made on a pod cast that were unearthed. Richard seen here over the weekend keeping a low profile with his wife is still serving as executive producer of both jeopardy and wheel of fortune. It's going to be using really opera at the time being and if any bring. I hear it brings into question long term what the and it's going to be and other chip or do. The Alec the Big Bang theory star I know home. Can you believe and neuro science is not without controversy herself. Having police scrutiny over past comments viewed by some as anti vaccines. And Sony confirming Richards apologized to jeopardy staff and a virtual meeting Monday deadline reporting multiple staffers who attended that meeting expected Richards to step down as EP as this show searches for a permanent host. Is here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis. We'll see you right back here at the top of the hour but first. Nightline begins right now.

