ABC News Live: Fed raises interest rates for 7th time this year

Plus, a conversation with the mother of a Sandy Hook shooting victim on the 10th anniversary of the massacre, and the Jan. 6 committee prepares for its final public hearing.

December 14, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live