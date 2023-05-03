ABC News Live: Federal Reserve expected to hike interest rates again

Plus, details on E. Jean Carroll’s testimony against former President Donald Trump, and more details on the continuing writers’ strike as wordsmiths picket in Hollywood.

May 3, 2023

