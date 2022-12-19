ABC News Live: Jan. 6 committee to hold final hearing

Plus, at least 20 passengers were injured by turbulence on a flight to Hawaii, and the latest from the U.S.-Mexico border with Title 42 set to expire.

December 19, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live