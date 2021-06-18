ABC News Live: R. Kelly convicted on all counts of racketeering and sex trafficking

Plus, New York City&rsquo;s school district vaccine mandate takes effect Friday and Gen. Mark Milley is set to testify over the quick exit from Afghanistan.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live