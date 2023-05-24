ABC News Live: McCarthy says ‘nowhere near’ deal just days to default deadline

Plus, new details on the 19-year-old charged with driving a U-Haul into a security barrier near the White House, and today marks one year since the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

May 24, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live