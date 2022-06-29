ABC News Live: Midterm impacts from latest Jan. 6 hearing

Plus, the latest on a mass shooting in North Carolina and a conversation with one of the survivors of the deadliest human trafficking incident in U.S. history.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live