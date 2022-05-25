ABC News Live: President Biden pushes for national gas tax holiday

Plus, the Uvalde school district police chief has been placed on administrative leave and the Justice Department widens its investigation into Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live