ABC News Live Prime: Fri, Feb 10, 2023

Earthquake death toll in Turkey and Syria soars to 23,000; another "high-altitude" object shot out of sky near Alaska; woman becomes first Chicana and Indigenous artist to paint Super Bowl mural.

February 10, 2023

