ABC News Live Prime: Fri, Oct 7, 2022

President Biden warns of nuclear threat from Russia, Uvalde school district suspends entire police force, and authorities release a detailed account of the Las Vegas stabbing spree.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live