ABC News Live Prime: Friday, April 16, 2021

More
Stock market hits record highs as economy rebounds; England prepares for Prince Philip’s final farewell; Street vendors struggle to survive through the pandemic
50:48 | 04/17/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Friday, April 16, 2021

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"50:48","description":"Stock market hits record highs as economy rebounds; England prepares for Prince Philip’s final farewell; Street vendors struggle to survive through the pandemic","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77130306","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Friday, April 16, 2021","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-prime-friday-april-16-2021-77130306"}