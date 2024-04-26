ABC News Live Prime: Friday, April 26, 2024

Donald Trump's former executive assistant recalls seeing Stormy Daniels in Trump Tower; Cruise ship company helping ecosystems; Cast of "We're Here" talks building queer community in a small town.

April 26, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live