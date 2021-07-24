ABC News Live Prime: Friday, July 23, 2021

More
Nigeria men’s basketball team hopes for Olympic glory; Skateboarding prodigy dreams of landing 1260 following X Games gold; By the Numbers: Women could be drafted for 1st time in US history
50:15 | 07/24/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Friday, July 23, 2021

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"50:15","description":"Nigeria men’s basketball team hopes for Olympic glory; Skateboarding prodigy dreams of landing 1260 following X Games gold; By the Numbers: Women could be drafted for 1st time in US history","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79024725","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Friday, July 23, 2021 ","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-prime-friday-july-23-2021-79024725"}