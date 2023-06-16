ABC News Live Prime: Friday June 16, 2023

DOJ investigation finds Minneapolis Police Department had pattern of unconstitutional behavior; Texas community slammed by tornado; Mary J. Blige discusses turning her iconic songs into original films

June 16, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live