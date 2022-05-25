ABC News Live Prime: Mon, Jun 27, 2022

At least three killed and 50 injured when Amtrak train derailed in Missouri; states with trigger laws launch near-total ban of abortions; WNBA star Brittney Griner's detention extended ahead of trial.

