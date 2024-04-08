ABC News Live Prime: Monday, April 8, 2024

Solar eclipse captures the awe of America; Baltimore longshoremen worry about their livelihoods after bridge collapse; Maui students travel to Japan to learn from those who’ve survived disasters.

April 8, 2024

