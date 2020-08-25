Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Monday, August 24, 2020

Now with enough delegate votes to officially accept his party's nomination. For a second term. She wasting no time. Trying to steal the election from the Republicans president from going right after the Democrats coming out of his corner swinging against former vice president Joseph Biden. Claiming Biden's quote using co lead to steal the election selling even more doubt. Anyway they can take this election away from us. News this is a major election as a president's supporters at minus Kellyanne Conway make their case in prime time tonight. President trump promotes plasma therapy as a coach in nineteen breakthrough while their questions about whether he'd push the FDA to approve its emergency use. Shot in the back this city on edge tonight after the disturbing police shooting of a black man in Wisconsin. Jacob Blake shot from behind and multiple times while reaching into a vehicle. 12 punch tropical storm Marco hitting the Gulf Coast. With tropical storm allure of right behind him and gaining strength now targeting the same area as a possible hurricane. She alleged sex scandal involving one of the president's most vocal evangelical supporters. Jerry Falwell junior on his wife's affair allegations of extortion. And the decision he just made public. And a first term as a president looks ahead to potential second term we're holding back at the 45 president's accomplishments. So far. Good evening everyone I'm Linda Davis thanks so much for street. With us for president who believes size matters it was a much smaller group than president trump wanted as he accepted his party's nomination for reelection today in North Carolina. The lead up to this year's Republican National Convention has been challenging for the president with Biden ahead in the polls. One of his most trusted advisors Kellyanne Conway announcing she is stepping down from her role at the White House. And it has happened again another police involved shooting this time in Wisconsin and sparking anger in another American city as Republicans prepare to have speakers who have challenged the black lives matter movement tonight. Let's begin now when Jonathan Karl he leaves assault with more on the Republican Convention now already under way. Yeah. OK yeah. Pandemic president troupe was greeted. Quarters in North Carolina today. No masks or social distancing. But when you infuse Yeltsin for truth is that I really love fest between North Carolina adds Brian. Yeah. President kicked off the Republican Convention with the door warning. This is the most important. Election in the history book country. Don't let them take it away from a. Delegates gathered in Charlotte. The city that was supposed to hold the convention but most of the speeches will be back in Washington. Including at least seven speeches by members of the trump family and as the convention kicks off. Kellyanne Conway one of the president's most fiercely loyal advisors. Announced that she is stepping down to spend more time with her Fam went. Or for children or teens and two queens starting a new academic year Conway wrote in a statement. For now and for my beloved children it will be less drama and more mama. There's been no shortage of drama for the Conway as her husband George has become one of the president's harshest critics he announced he'll take a break from Twitter. Republican Convention plans have been curtailed due to cope it nineteen. But in some ways the message is identical to the trump message for years ago we're gonna make America great again. And again. The president is using his live appearances before crowds to draw stark contrast with Joseph Biden. Who is rarely ventured outside of his home state since the pandemic hit. I felt an obligation to come to north Carolina's guilt by. It's going to have a convention in. Milwaukee. And they didn't go there at all they didn't do this we did this had a respect for your state. David asked Biden about that in his first interview with running mate Kabul Harris. We saw the president just this week during the convention he traveled to Pennsylvania he traveled to Wisconsin Iowa Arizona. All of that while you were making your case to the American people. I understand the restrictions of coping and campaigning in this time but can you win a presidential election. From home we will. We're gonna follow the science. What the scientists tell us. We've been able to travel places when we've been able to do in no way that we don't cause the congregation of large numbers of people. Look what happens when it Willis happen with his his offense. People die. People get together they don't Wear masks may end up getting cove they end up dying so when you hear the president say this guy's afraid to leave his basement. Guess what. I have left my basement and but here on the meantime 500 million people watch what I've done out of my basement. And guess what people are listening. People are less sleep it's about being responsible. Jonathan Karl joins us now so aside from the contrast with Biden into the president is already spelling out what should we expect when it comes to the home. And a message of this convention that starts tonight. Well the president has I said to expect to an optimistic and hopeful tone that's also something we've heard. From his advisors who are organizing this convention but I can tell you Lindsay if you listen to the president's words so far in the lead up to this convention. It doesn't sound. Rather optimistic or positive he's. He's basically saying. They if Joseph Biden were to wean the it would mean the end of our country those are those are literally the words. That he is using is it would be the end of the greatest country in the history of the world. He's also has said and he reiterated this again today. That the only way he could lose is if the election is stolen from him. Arms so. Yeah I guess it date depends on on on how you look at this side is the optimism is is that if he wins he'll be able to you. Bob make America great again and again as he heard. Mike Pence say but put it's a very dark and ominous tone in terms of of what he thinks the Democrats have to offer. And what questions have been raised about the venues where some of this week's speeches are taking place. Well there's so many things gaga we have seen over the past three and after your shall we say never before has acts happened. This is really something. We have two of the signature speeches at this convention. There will be taking place on White House grounds the First Lady will be speaking from the newly refurbished Rose Garden at the White House and Donald Trump will be giving his acceptance speech Thursday. At the South Lawn of the White House now. As you know. That there's there's always been sensitivities others a law called the hatch act that prohibits government employees. From doing. Overt campaign political work while they are on the clock. There's there's all their sensitivities about the use of government resource is for over political activities but here you have. Two signature. Events well about the trump campaign at the convention. There will be taking place right there on White House grounds and there's there's another one which is. Us secretary of state Mike Pompeo is going to be addressing the speech and he's actually. On a trip easy he's going to be speaking from Jerusalem where he is traveling as secretary of state. And it's good take a break from that trip he's gonna address the convention live from Jerusalem. Now of what Pompeo I say it is that there won't be any government resources used. In the actual you know making in broadcasting of that speech but again more questions are being raised his on an official trip and he's giving an overtly. Obviously overly political speech. Right basic questions of separation of church and state here are a Jonathan Karl thanks so much. Joining us now house minority whip Steve Scully is who represents Louisiana thank you so much for joining us. Good to be with you thanks so tonight is of course the first night of the Republican Convention you're going to be speaking there in just a little wildest theme tonight is a land of promise to promises Liu offered to the more than 55 million Americans have now filed for unemployment since the pandemic began. Well obviously you seem presidential working to get the economy back open again safely to get schools reopened safely. So that we can recreate that great economy we had before covad. Look so many people were Lou more what actually anybody who wanted to find it was able to get a job there were more openings. Then there were people looking for work green cove it. We've got to get through this pandemic but as we do. You're gonna see that this president better position to rebuild our economy again. By Joseph Biden and his 47 years in political office I never oversaw any kind of economy like this president trump created in his first three years up. I think you're gonna see a sharp contrast a president with a good mission for how we can get our economy back on track. Building on the successes and the promises he delivered for those forgotten men and women that Washington and left behind for so long. As you're well aware more than a 175000. Americans have lost their lives in counting and more than five million have tested positive for covad nineteen no other country is close when it comes to death so. Could more deaths have been prevented and what grade would you give the trump administration for its handling of the pandemic. Well I just go by what doctor Trout she said when he came to testify before committee just about two weeks ago. He said literally president trump on so many decisions from manic flights to China and Europe are to the spacing the steps he took took early off. Shut down parts of the economy. On president trump made the right decision and those decisions saved American lives by the way Joseph Biden disagreed. With those decisions when the president. Banned flights from China for example Joseph Biden called Xena phobic. Doctor Croce said president Trump's decision saved American lives so. Look we've got to get through this pandemic it's a worldwide pandemic. Were also on the brink of a vaccine for the right the fastest we've seen in the history. Called modern medicine where you can literally six months after a virus started. Potentially have a vaccine. Two different drugs and stage three testing FDA's moving at warp speed because of the president's direction. To say get red tape out of the way don't cut corners but look over 250000. Americans. Have signed up to be tested and you seem promising drugs like Britain doesn't Europe are approved as well that'll happen under president trumps leadership. And look who we know this disease is out there the virus is out there but we're going to get through it. And we also know protocols how to safely get back to doing. The things we did and we got open our economy because people are dying right now. Because there are shut in our kids that Arkin immunizations keep what argued their cancer treatments. What we're seeing a dramatic increase in on Kobe desks and other parts of our society because of the shut in and yet you've got. Now it's all about. Congressman just one follow up on that really quickly because it has also been stated that if the president had reacted a week earlier that would have saying save tens of thousands of lives if he'd. Acted two weeks earlier tens of thousands more so are you concerned at all that he's. For a lot in large part in the beginning of the year was really dismissing the corona virus is a hoax. Walls and personally never set hosts a relationship that but if you look early off China was lying to the whole world. I was in a meeting in the white house with doctor Archie and others when our scientists were trying to get into China I know what was more. They're cite just one loss by the way it was a Chinese Communist Party that's it we're not letting you win. And by the way they were minor roughing the World Health Organization saying it's not transmitted from human to human which was a lot. If China would have acted quicker and been honest with us and the world there would be. I'd probably tens of thousands not hundreds of thousands of worldwide dust that would not have occurred and that by the way China's got to be held accountable we see Joseph Biden's never. A been willing to hold China accountable on anything in his 47 years of service you've seen Donald Trump being very aggressive. Going after China plays going after rush she's going after other countries look at I ran you've got to deal with the United Arab Emirates right now. And other Muslim countries at one assigned peace accords with Israel because of president trumps leadership. It I get credit for that but that's kind of work because every day. And the RNC has announced it will not release a party platform this time around the Democrats ratified an eighty page list of priorities last week. In the past party platforms have helped voters decide and spell out what each party hopes to accomplish if he gets to govern. What Republicans main goals of president trump wins reelection and how does a party planned to pick itself to voters this week. Sure the main goals are to keep Americans safe to get through this Soviet crisis but also to rebuild into the great economy we had article read. A president trump had built the hottest economy. In the history of our country and by the way was working for everybody. The lowest unemployment ever for African Americans for Hispanics women owned businesses were up. Like we've never seen before we can get back to that end and who do you trust uttered a bill that the guy who would already eagle separate economy before. Our Joseph Biden has embraced a far left agenda what they're what. Or by the way. Doug Democrat platform mentions Donald Trump more times than it does jobs or racial equality. But he president Trump's agenda by the way is our platform which is to focus on rebuilding our economy creating more jobs bringing jobs back from China. By the way they keeping Americans safe especially at home when you see some of these cities being torn up where the some of these folks on the left want to defund the police which is crazy idea. That we're out of time but I do want to just lastly get to this point of the racial reckoning that's happening across the country of course that new incident in Wisconsin and sparking renewed fury today video appears to show a black man shot in the back multiple times and broad daylight. By a white police officer tonight Jacob Blake is in serious condition. And his name is added to a long list George Floyd Rihanna Taylor lives McClain the Saint Louis couple who stood in their front yards with assault rifle. As protesters walked by they are going to be taking part in the RNC convention tonight are you worry about the optics of that. Well first of all you you know we we all pretty occurred on those that are recovering George towards was a tragedy that big everybody universe. Person recognized should've never happened. And by the way let's hold those people accountable like organ run and department run an additional rate Minneapolis. Did they allow bad to exist. You can't tolerate bad and good cops don't want bad cops either by the way so reforming law enforcement something that Donald Trump's laid out a plan to do Joseph Biden. Literally won't even address the violence in our streets right now because he literally sad while that he wants to reallocate money away from police. Steve funding police are being answer. Congressman's the least a thank you so much for your time really appreciate you coming on the show. The for the convention kicking off in North Carolina tonight we've got to hear directly from voters in this critical swing state on how their viewing the president's performance amid the pandemic. ABC's Martha Raddatz was on the ground talking to voters on both sides of the dial. And some were still on the fence. On an afternoon thick with southern heat. Susan Ford expertly moves huge boxes of tobacco. And her stay at least 2000 acre farm. Leaving little time to pay attention to last week's Democratic Convention. Not that she wanted to the media analysts like he's they're really and the Democrats are really kind of sense of socialism in America. I'm not a big fan it. Religion and her children's future and farming are at the heart of Ford solid support for Donald Trump. I think he's really done a lot frank and agriculture and Americans. There is only one thing that gives her while pause about some do his tweets. Some of the things you say there's any of that body come. They see if it knows I've decided bankunited. Hey he's really doesn't have much support at noon in Washington to back him that. Rural voters like Ford helped trump carried this state in 2060. North Carolina very much reflects the urban rural divide that is playing Alps in the country as a whole. Could Tom the college politics professor Michael bids are. Just what should concern trump now is those suburban areas. He won the surrounding suburban he areas. Very handily over 60%. But if there's any slippage in his more versions. And those urban suburbs movie even more democratic. I think that's gonna make things even more competitive in North Carolina. Cassandra Brooks that daycare center owner south of Raleigh. Is part of that slippage you voted for Donald Trump in 2016. Dear motive for Donald Trump into any sixteen because. I felt like he with a business owner since Covert nineteen hit in March nearly one point 25 million have filed for unemployment in North Carolina. And more than 150000. Residents have tested positive from there was about the economy so many businesses are threatened and a jogger centers are shut down left or right. I have free and some never even re opened after this. Brooks day care centers have struggled to stay open to look after the children of essential workers and we've all slots that in comb immediately and some staff because they were afraid to work in these conditions are wins really is maybe more how this baby in for administration dead to take. Lead on this telling everybody what to do the bears for health and safety for our children for our teachers if the economy improved in the next couple of months and you heard some things through Donald Trump that sounded hoped for or on the job front her and helping people out and unemployment. And Covance number started going down would you then consider voting for Donald Trump again I would never vote for Donald. Did not life depended on how well in. Ricky Hurtado is running for a state assembly seat. It says that the pandemic is driving concerns in minority communities. The same inequality is that you see in our health care educates and then economic systems. So have also been reflected in who has been impacted like for the nineteen. We've seen a disproportionate amount of black and Latino north Carolinians impact that occurred at nineteen I do feel that this election is it's not just an economic imperative to get us back on track. Quit the impact of cub in nineteen. It is also moral imperative to really began nice healing process for our nations are really begin to bring our communities together. North of Raleigh is a man and not in good tweaks to have you always voted Republican. I have yet. And this year. Undecided. Right now I am. The threat. Rust churn Meyer is the type of suburban voter trump needs to keep. And Biden needs to court last race working in residential real estate turn Meyer and his family have done well during a building boom in north Raleigh. No it isn't sure he'll support trump dance and I think a lot of people are looking how can you be undecided at this point guard Donald Trump has been president for four years feels. They got Joseph Biden who's been around for a whole lot of to threaten. So what is it. You know it it's the ends up being count. Policy immersive personal mum on some always kind of really immoral salon with some of Republican Party in terms of their ideas about the platforms and they run the country from. But then you look at president trump the way can acts personally he's he's very disparaging the people whereas when you look on the other side allow. Maybe I don't agree so much with a lot of policy or platforms but at the former boss president he's certainly carries himself I think with a much. Higher level of polish and projects a sense of leadership that you can't expect from liberal president. We know we have to start talking Joan Kaplan who covers line politics our affiliate in Raleigh says rostrum Meyer in his bodies that challenge for both trumpet Biden. In this battleground state. I think if you look at any swing state. They again yeah. They're not the coasts so they're not the far right of the country and on the far left of the country there in the middle so let's not just a metaphor people here are really in the middle. And they don't want to see any of the extremes creep into the politics. All making it a real tight rope for both signs. Burton ABC news live by Martha Raddatz in North Carolina. Arthur thanks to Martha would take that road trip for us turning now to the coveted nineteen crisis and whether the administration is politicizing its response the president promoting plasma therapy as a breakthrough after accusing the FDA of dragging its feet in approving potential treatments until after Election Day. As part of a conspiracy to make him look that. RC those and Simon reports. A Florida judge tonight has sided with teachers who were ordered back to class by the governor and then sued for now in person instruction is up to each school board. Today was the first day back for the teacher who took this striking photo of their classroom south of Jacksonville. Students sitting at these desks would not be required to Wear masks in Washington the president has pushed the FDA. And now they're giving doctors the OK to use plasma therapy as emergency treatment for cope in nineteen. He's accused the agency of holding things up until after the election this is a powerful therapy less than a week ago this same FDA was saying that this same therapy was promising but has not yet been shown to be safe and effective. What happened yesterday is that you saw the FDA being bullied by the by the president of the United States excuse to noble the FDA in coop and eight Alexander Maxey before the U banana we tacit. He doesn't summing joins us now as seen over the weekend we heard the president accused the FDA. The having members of the quote deep state working against his administration clearly he'll be putting the pressure on them when it comes time to approve a vaccine. But what are some of the potential risks of prematurely releasing a vaccine. Willie L that the biggest risks or safety concerns safety concerns about. You know whether the vaccine has been tested whether it's even tested to be seen as effective. The FDA has now authorized emergency use. Plasma therapies because of the president's pushing but the FDA sets denied that they are making their decisions based on science not politics. Clinton and Steve there was at extremely discouraging headlines today coming out a University of Hong Kong reporting a case. Of re infection. Yes that case involves a person who was sick with Covert nineteenth in Hong Cong who recovered from the disease. And then got sick again. Four and a half months later it's got everyone talking about an immunity it's immunity is real and if so how long does it last but. Health authorities do underline that this is just one. Case when my questions about those antibodies remain Steve Elson summing thanks so much for your reporting. And now to that 12 punch says millions along the Gulf Coast on inch tropical storm Marco was expected to make landfall with winds up to fifty miles per hour but it's Laura right behind it this was a scene of the destruction it left. As it crossed the Dominican Republic in this has still many more concerned. Are now hurricane watches for that storm have been posted from Texas to Louisiana. Rob Marciano is in the storm zone and has a very latest. So. Tonight mandatory evacuations along the Gulf Coast that's family braced for the 12 punch a two tropical systems. And grand isle Louisiana residents racing the board off and get out she. A wall of sandbags now in place to protect the island and then there's this wall new since Katrina just east of New Orleans this oddity betting gold surged. Out of this city and is huge 26 feet high and nearly two miles across boiling gas companies evacuating employees from offshore rigs and stopping production. The storms hitting in the middle of a pandemic they're still an awful lot of cove it out there that should influence everything that you do while Marco moves ashore. Hurricane hundreds are flying inside Laura now near Cuba targeting in the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico where it's likely to strengthen. Free for rental rain and devastating flash flooding to the Dominican Republic and Haiti the storm claiming at least eleven lives in the two countries. And in Puerto Rico Glor knocking out power to more than 200000. In the US territory. Lots of people in the dark tonight rob Marciano joins us now rob what's the latest track on these two systems. Well we'll start with Marco it's just now. Coming onshore here in Louisiana so we have yet to feel the worst impacts of that that'll happen over the next few hours east of here you see it on the radar that's where all the action is Mississippi Alabama. Parts of the Florida pan elders tornado watches posted speed to southern Georgia until midnight tonight to Saul rotates and overnight tonight out heavier rain will come when a but it should dissipate quickly tomorrow. And in all eyes on a much larger storm Laura witches in the on the south Cuban coastline. This we'll get into the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico very quiet win there it will become a hurricane. Tomorrow potentially strengthening rapidly we get to the day on Wednesday. And we're looking for. Fairly confident landfall somewhere between Galveston and and say Lafayette Louisiana. Wednesday night to Thursday morning and at least a category choose store so there's going to be much much stronger. San Marco was that we're very confident not. And hurricane watches are posted tonight just east of Galveston sent to Morgan City summit that is going to be likely hurricane warnings. By this time tomorrow this could very well be a high impact of that Lindsay potentially that the worst. We've seen yet this season have people are decreasing and getting ready for the worse rob Marciano thanks so much. And only come back the anger brewing tonight after the police involved shooting of a black father shot in the back while trying to get into his SUV. Three children in that backseat what authorities are now saying. The postmaster general grilled today on Capitol Hill calling some of the accusations against him outrageous but continuing to refuse to bring back certain machines. And the recording a president Trump's sister blasting him made public. By his niece. Welcome back we turn out to Kenosha Wisconsin where protests have broken out after a black man was shot in the back. By a white police officer as he was reaching into his car. Inside that car is three young sons in a back seat. It was all caught on tape and we do want to warn you that the video is disturbing ABC's Alex Perez has a very latest on that city state of emergency. And what authorities are saying now. Tonight this disturbing video throwing a city into turmoil a black man walking away from police shot repeatedly while reaching into his car how. Kenosha Wisconsin police responding to a domestic incident at about 5 o'clock Sunday evening. The video starts with three officers following Jacob Blake and whatever them with his gun drawn. Wrapping Blake sure as he opens the car door. Lakes and three sons in the car witnessing the shooting his fiance there as well. I don't think that to trick somebody like that two of the officers are now on administrative leave pending an investigation. It'll be clear this was not an accident. This wasn't bad police work this is so like some sort of vendetta. Being taken out. On a member of our community the incident immediately igniting anger and protests. Authorities are firing tear gas at protesters. Dozens of cars is set on fire violence erupting this officer knocked down to after being hit with a brick. This didn't start would Jewelers Floyd and fortunately. It's been around far longer than him. And if we don't do anything this will continue as we saw yesterday tonight the National Guard called in to support. Local law enforcement. More now let's bring in Alex Phares who is in Kenosha on the ground where authorities have called for a second night of curfews. What's happening at this moment Alex. Yet Lindsay authorities have called for that sector it nightly curfew here overnight curfew that begins at 8 o'clock tonight a budget take a look. Behind me here much of the downtown Kenosha area the small downtown here looks like this completely boarded up. This community preparing for possibly another night of more destructive protest Lindsay and Alex to rid any update on Jacob Blake's condition. Yeah oh Lindsay we actually heard of from that the governor here and from the attorney representing the family Ben Crump and at last where they told us that he remains hospitalized. In serious but stable condition Lindsay. All right Alex Phares thanks so much for your reporting. And we still have lots to get to hear on prime like California State Supreme Court decided to overturn the death sentence for convicted killer Scott Peterson you've never call he was jailed for murdering his wife and their unborn son on Christmas Eve. Back in 2002. The wildfire emergency out west and a new threat of lightning making things all the more difficult but up next president trump is behind in the polls right now. He says. Around this time in 2016. Team he was as well we'll drill down on the numbers but first our twin of the day. News that the street outside the Staples Center in LA will be renamed Kobe Bryant boulevard. Yesterday the NBA legend would have turned 42. Welcome back everybody about an hour now from the start of the Republican National Convention which looked. By the numbers at the polls and how much can change in just a few months Joseph Biden. Now has a 73 and 100 chance of beating president from this November according to current forecast fire partners at 538. 27 and 100 those are currently Trump's chances of winning at this moment. Pre convention polling has invited leading trumped by eight percentage points on average. That's the largest pre convention lead of any presidential candidate since 1996. When President Bill Clinton held a fifteen point advantage over senator Bob Dole. And since 1968. No incumbent president has trailed as much as some heading into the first convention. But it is still early in so much can change before November the final vote typically differs by about five points from these. Pre convention polling margins according to 538. And sometimes we see dramatic comebacks league in 1988 when vice president George H. W. Bush trail governor Michael Dukakis by seventeen points in July. Then went on to win the presidency. Just a few months later. Still lots to get to hear on prime our journey through one of the poorest and most diverse counties in North Carolina. Many in that community members of the Lundy tribe often voted democratic but Pedro trump in a big way will they do the same in 20/20. One of the most influential figures in the Christian conservative movement mired in an alleged sex scandal would Jerry Falwell junior claims his wife did. And the accusations being leveled against him. Plus the woman who was declared dead but found breathing in a funeral home hours later but first. Here's some of the trending stories on abcnews.com. I'm. As tropical storm Marco weekends sort isn't ready to storm surge along the Gulf Coast it's a temporary relief for Louisiana. But officials see tropical storm more global gathering hurricane strength and hitting the Gulf Shores with a while loans. And that is going to be pacing that traditional. The storm is already planned the Caribbean heat in the Dominican Republic. Leading at least eight people dead authorities telling residents in secret to shelter at a friend's house. Medical large facility. Congress can shelter or remain a last resort. For anyone who needs change love evacuate. I did not direct the removal of blue collection boxes or more the removal of Mal processing away. On Capitol Hill another day of grilling for postmaster general Lewis didn't joy withholding information from us. Concealing documents from the men downplaying. The damage that your causing the Democrat house. Oversight and reform committee chairwoman Carolyn Maloney. You're alleging did Joey is instituting a series of changes in order to eight president trumps reelection chances and Democrats forever hated that makes this conspiracy theory and Republicans. Saying every postmaster general makes these kinds of operational changes. California keeps fighting a battle against wildfires that have burned nearly a million acres across the state. And forced more than a 100000 people most of leader. Homes the second and third largest fires in California history and Mount Vernon and around us at the moment the fires killing a seventy year old man. Firefighters are working around the clock. Or resource is our. Stretched thin and new lightning storms are forecast and made his situation were worse each and every county has now on high alert. And a storm that's coming in he'd how cool personnel because there are committed and other incidents. It is very fine defense Scott Peterson healthy. After nearly fifteen years on death row convicted killer Scott Peterson won't be put to death. A California appeals court overturned his death sentence the guilty verdicts still stands. Peterson has been behind bars for murdering his wife Lacey and their unborn son on Christmas Eve and 2000 zoo their bodies dumped in the San Francisco today from the California State Supreme Court found judicial error during sentencing. Prosecutors can refile but California hasn't executed anyone since 2006. Talk about a mistake and I'm funeral home in Michigan discovered in the know shocking ways a woman declared dead. What was actually alive. A funeral home in Southfield Michigan was preparing the twenty year old verb final resting place when workers realize she was still breathing. This was a shock of that because she had been officially pronounced dead have to firefighters responding to a 911 call and found her unresponsive and not breathing room. We'll ask what they thought me. After the funeral workers realized the mistake they called EMS again she was taken a hospital the woman is getting a second lease on life now the case now under investigation determined the first responders followed proper protocols. Welcome back quell the trump family will likely paint this week's convention as a family affair some extended members of the family are showing a split from the trumps in the White House. And a series of conversations taped by the president's niece Mary trump you hear the president's sister. Retired federal judge Maryanne trump Barry calling her brother a lying cool man with no principles. The White House forced to respond just as the GOP convention gets under way our chief national affairs correspondent Tommy honest has the story. President Trump's sister Maryanne trump theory. Blasting her brother in a batch of secret audio recordings obtained and verified by ABC news first reported in the Washington Post. He has no principles and we only know him. Who retired federal judge labeling her brother rules and slowly discolored and we'd had don't want anything yeah. Greatly yeah. It changes to original lack of preparation the whole lying and only. And taking on his administration's controversial policy to separate families at the border. But he's appealing to the base would give Julie with the kids at the border I guess he hasn't read my immigration opinions. She won't want to hear announcing it's hasn't read but well no he doesn't mean. Marianne also slamming her brother over his Twitter account. Stated that he. We're. Yeah. Reuters. It literally. The leaked conversations between the president's sister and their niece Mary trump were secretly recorded by Mary who say she taped fifteen hours. Of their face to face talks between 2018 and 2019. In order to protect yourself from possible litigation over a family inheritance dispute. In a recently released book Mary trump called the president quote the world's most dangerous man. And also alleges he cheated his way into U Penn's Wharton business school which he regularly brags about attending. He do we have one potentially explosive allegation in the book at least one. And you write that when the president was trying to. Transfer from Fordham to pan am. He had someone else take his SATs yes. This is 1964 how do you know that. And I'd been told us by people in my family. I am absolutely. But confident that it's true in the audio recordings very appears to support her niece's claim and. Wolves. Through the high school. New York. Yeah yeah. The White House has previously called the SET allegations completely false and president trump releasing this statement about the audio leak seen every day it is something else who cares. This is politics as usual by at. By. A niece that was written out of a will that. Would apparently. Just has sent an ax to grind because she wants Joseph Biden to be president. Our thanks to Tom for that in as we covered presidential was in North Carolina today accepting his party's nomination for a second term. We heard from North Carolina voters earlier in the show but we want to get closer look in particular at a critical corner of the swings state. In Robeson county it's the poorest and most diverse county in North Carolina and hopes and alumnae tribe. Of native Americans for decades they voted reliably for Democrats but four years ago they swung for trump. Now they are gripped by the pandemic and a failing economy sort Devin Dwyer went there to see or they stand now politically. Election season in southeast North Carolina looking anything but normal how that is if they. It's really bad the Laura. Just American Indian tribe east of the Mississippi with its growing political sway now consumed by the fight against corporate nineteen. Depth are high as oil. When we visited late last month test kit purchased by the Long Beach where in short supply along with financial aid from the federal government. Just contingent on federal recognition. They don't have. They want you don't understand is that within our reckoned he shouldn't comes tales here comes the free education and doesn't think that we're needle right now that. While Colombia called this land home for centuries the government has denied their claims of tribal identity and sovereignty. Excluding them from legal status in federal benefits. Congress passed eight billion dollars for tribal Covert relief the lumpy did not get one cent. Turnout here. Are we helping global charities to try this testing feeding and educating its many of its 55000. Members as he can. We have formulated a beautiful tenant that this guy handing out for produced PPE in teaching supplies. Nearly half of homes in the county don't have high speed Internet bank that. That related data and your fat is or bill Platt PV awhile and then I'll tell your gym class in the cafeteria. Bill Monday take pride in self reliance at once independent and patriotic this is our country to whom we're room offended because as our coaches our land tribal chairman Harvey Godwin says many are frustrated with the long running battle with Washington. Do you feel like Donald Trump has delivered. We don't have to or condition due to this pandemic would be challenges that we're talking about. It's as he would deliver for America can only speak for Lou and be. The right now we've struggle in the community is still recovering from hurricane Mathieu in 2016. When catastrophic flooding devastated families him breached a dam on the Tribe's sacred lake. FEMA recently completed repairs to the damp but tribal leaders are still negotiating the deal amidst our parallels our pal while there have out here. Please know prayers are in orders come here and pray for those. There will be on the people four times a year so it is a sign of hope that this is an act absolutely if Godwin credits the State's bipartisan congressional delegation was seen the project through a sign he says the lumpy are emerging as a political force. After decades of voting reliably for Democrats in 2016. Columbia broke beat for Donald Trump. From last fall and special congressional election here many active Republican candidate this is about personalities. And people are fed up. And they want a government that works Joshua Malcolm is a former state election officials are now Chief Justice of the tribal supreme. Or two where peep or move in now or more to unaffiliated. Some people call among registered you called what you won't to quit are unaffiliated. And I think quite candidly. What that's all about is people are dissatisfied. Home both sides the Tribe's home and rob missing county is one of the most diverse rural counties in the country. For minorities make up the majority. 42%. Identified his native Americans registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by Ford one. But those unaffiliated voters make up nearly a third in now. We are a swing try to. Which I think is good for all Indians live in country coast to be displayed. To have influence Columbia's heat to turn out you vote by mail and by one estimate just 20% of eligible Monday voters are registered Donna Siemens is a nonpartisan voting rights advocate helping the lumpy. No on reservation we import order. He would not beyond the browns. The pandemic promises to make that person to person work of TV Monday to the polls even harder 'cause fetus really muddying the Warners. Com but we're resilient people on the recording artist Alexis Rihanna Jones a former contestant on American Idol. Is among the Tribe's young people working to boost voter registration being an indigenous person and living in the white man's world. Adds that indigenous people it's hard to really get our story out there because people eighteen to forget who we are as a people on and who we are at the rate. Across the county election headquarters officials are scrambling to. I'm not a Tom lilies and roll around considerably busier than a one legged man in the butt kicking conscious. Tina Bledsoe has been running elections in promising county from within 25 years. Her team is still sore CP PE for poll workers in new voting booths to help keep people within six feet apart. How important is it had a November to get right. It's crucial. Idea as you know we'll be in the spotlight. There won't be will be in the center of that spotlight they're federal recognition still hanging in the balance. Post presidential races life. Inside the statement. Tribal councilman Jerry Lowery says president trump has a good shot a lot of won't be easy gravitate toward somebody who. He speaks with a different he's not a politician and you give understanding that if he says sultan common kind of means it is very different. I cannot speak for all my Lundy people who village on T here to think that this man can stay ahead. On in his few points. Own indigenous people. Com own women. On the LG BT QIP community. Come it's kind of hard to. True really. Agreeing with some and he is he's the candidate that we have right now on the caliber of candidates that we have right now. It's just it's frustrating to set a lace that frustration has political analysts watching the Long Beach as a wild card in November's election. This tribal leaders tell their people. Everything is on the line how we're gonna give Ford isn't as of people having a new forward. With it was social injustice would depend do it with help. With the economy and we rebounding im a small businesses everything everything has been affected by what we're going through now everything's on the line for ABC news live I'm Devin Dwyer in prophecy county North Carolina. Our thanks to DeVon for that and when we return in depth look at the president's first term as he begins his pitch for a second. Stay with us. And before we go tonight our image of the day president trump and vice president pence giving the thumbs up after they both spoke following their renomination to leave their party if reelected in November. And that's our show for tonight be sure to stay tuned to ABC news fight for more context and analysis of the day's top stories. Up to switch sets and be joined by Tommy Thomas. Night one of the Republican National Convention coverage but. Before the president begins laying out his pitch to voters for another four years silly Megan gives us a look at his remarkable first term. He was the president you saw coming. Pundits Donald Trump has shown himself to be shown and I don't think he's a serious candidate the polls this is really Clinton's race solutions leads in national poll she leads in early voting even Donald Trump himself said he had doubts. So I sort of but I laws and I was OK wouldn't I wouldn't say great. Back Tacoma vice president I said. Not looking good right Mike. I said not looking good but he did win his first hundred days in office just as unpredictable as his victory and filled with controversy. New orders suspends US visas including green cards for citizens of seven predominately Muslim countries effective immediately. National security advisor Michael flee and forced to resign. From the revolving door departures big names one after the next to the steady stream of dizzying tweets. President trump lashing out to his more than 85 million followers. Not to mention seems like mix that now infamous moment in the wake of neo Nazi protests in Charlottesville but you also had people. That were. Verified people on both sides but even in chaos the administration has seen legislative success to always a lot of fun when you win. The president fulfilling campaign promises including criminal justice reform pushing through a new tax plan renegotiating NAFTA and creating a space forced the first new branch of the military since the air force was added in 1947. But as for that promised to build a border wall that Mexico would pay for so far just four miles and a new wall have been built where no barrier stood before and Mexico is not paying for it. Judge of course which. Has outstanding legal skills a brilliant mind. The drug administration boasting about its sweeping changes to America's courts more than 200 judges appointed. Not to mention two Supreme Court justices including Brett Cavanaugh accused of sexual misconduct. His confirmation a flashpoint for the need to movement. And here today not because I wouldn't be. And terrifying. But that he felt that about that Nate that bring me here today. By the once I will never forget. But I've never done this. To her or to any one. That's not why am. It is not who I once. On the world stage among the administration's victories the killing of ice as leader Abu Bakar Al bag daddy. And just recently a historic deal between the United Arab Emirates and Israel. But the president has also alienated many international allies in favor of his America first policy. And that tough talk. We have a tremendous. Intellectual. Property theft situation going on economists say his trade war with China will cost the US economy an estimated 316. Billion dollars by the end of this year. An air strike on a Topper Ronnie in general this year brought the nation to the brink of an actual war. And this is a very very busy Friday morning here at Good Morning America and the US set our allies on alert after that dramatic attack on Iran's top military commander U. Not to mention his dealings with dictators in the resident first threatening North Korea's Kim Jung moon with fire and fury. Only leader to become the first sitting US president to set foot in the coming kingdom. The result experts say North Korea's nuclear arsenal is even larger today than it was before the two leaders met. But no country has created more controversy for president trump then Russia. Even after the US intelligence community concluded Russia did indeed try to tip the scale to help president trump win in 2016. He's our bipartisan outrage when he publicly bowed to Vladimir Putin when Putin denied Russian interference. It's I have President Putin. He just said it's not Russian I will say this I don't see any reason why it would be. A seventeen month special counsel investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election an alleged ties between the track team and Russia. Confirmed Russia did indeed metal in the election but it did not establish conspiracy with the trump campaign. I'm having to dictate to those gold. No collision no obstruction. A the president falsely claiming total exoneration. Even though Robert Muller's report specifically said the president was not exonerated. Instead detailing multiple instances when the president may have obstructed justice. The trouble did not end there just a few months later news of that now infamous phone call with the leader of Ukraine tonight we now have the transcript of that call an audit president trump says I'd like you to do us a favor. He goes on to later bring up his political opponent Joseph Biden president trump accused of a quid pro quo. Withholding military aid in exchange for an investigation into his political rival Joseph Biden. Ultimately in just the third time in US history the house voting to impeach the president. The president needs us no choice but to the senate ultimately acquitting him voting against removing the president from office and the president was riding high. But this is what the end result is. A. But the next crisis was already taking hold with the first confirmed cases of the corona virus emerging. By the middle of march all fifty states hit. Forcing mandatory shut downs the president blaming China for failing to contain the initial outbreak giving the virus that racist nickname. You're only. Eight secretary kids are says he does not use this term because ethnicity does not harm the virus. Why did you think this comes injuries. Etc. assistant. Comes from China. Now cope in nineteen has claimed more than a 176000. Lives. The unemployment rate historically high. It's going to disappear one day it's like a miracle it will disappear glasses don't. Historically disappearing is going to disappear. And critics blaming president trump for failing to take the pandemic seriously from the beginning. He's already low approval ratings sinking. But through it all the president seemingly unshakable base has stuck with him. And now president trump is counting on that base once again to propel him to a second term. Cecilia Vega ABC news New York.

