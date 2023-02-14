ABC News Live Prime: Monday, February 13, 2023

At least eight people injured when U-Haul drives on sidewalks of Brooklyn; finding connections to the confusion the day of the Uvalde massacre; the debate to tip or not tip reaches new highs.

February 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live