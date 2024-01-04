ABC News Live Prime: Thu, Jan 4, 2024

At least one killed in Iowa school shooting; meet the Documenters, a group that trains and pays community members to note government meetings; indie-pop trio MUNA talks about new career milestone.

January 4, 2024

