ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, February 18, 2021

More
Houston residents displaced by pipes bursting due to cold; Latinos pummeled by pandemic; Can your job require a COVID-19 vaccine?
52:15 | 02/19/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, February 18, 2021

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"52:15","description":"Houston residents displaced by pipes bursting due to cold; Latinos pummeled by pandemic; Can your job require a COVID-19 vaccine?","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75985159","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Thursday, February 18, 2021","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-prime-thursday-february-18-2021-75985159"}