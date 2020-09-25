Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, September 21, 2020

Now Playing: Cities brace for more protests following Breonna Taylor decision

Now Playing: BLM co-founder: ‘Sometimes you have to be bold and courageous with what you ask for’

Now Playing: By the Numbers: Police immunity

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Sept. 24, 2020

Now Playing: Sheriff’s chopper pilot blinded by laser

Now Playing: Couple wears original wedding apparel in 60th anniversary photos

Now Playing: Patriots owner cleared of solicitation of prostitution charge

Now Playing: Teenage girl killed in home explosion

Now Playing: Woman tased, arrested for refusing to wear a mask at football game

Now Playing: Snake caught in Kentucky beauty store

Now Playing: Gas pipeline blast shuts down highway

Now Playing: How COVID-19 affects younger people

Now Playing: Trump won’t commit to 'peaceful transfer'

Now Playing: Attorney for Breonna Taylor's family calls on AG to release grand jury transcripts

Now Playing: Kenosha mayor on Jacob Blake shooting investigation, police reform

Now Playing: Should you keep your fingernails short to reduce COVID-19 risk?