ABC News Live Prime: Tue, Jul 25, 2023

Trevor Reed, Marine vet freed in prisoner exchange with Russia, injured fighting in Ukraine; why weddings cost more and how to save; actress Lea Salonga on new Broadway show with all Filipino cast.

July 25, 2023

