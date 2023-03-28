ABC News Live Prime: Tue, Mar 28, 2023

Body camera footage from two Nashville cops who fired at suspect; Ukrainian soldiers come to U.S. to receive prosthetics; Luke Bryan talks new season of "American Idol" and future of country music.

March 28, 2023

