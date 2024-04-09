ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Arizona Supreme Court rules to further restrict abortion; parents of Michigan school shooter sentenced to 10-15 years in prison; actor Ewan McGregor on new role in series "A Gentleman in Moscow."

April 9, 2024

