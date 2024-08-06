ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, August 6, 2024

Vice President Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz hit the road as running mates; Tropical Storm Debby slams the southeast; how a brewing child care crisis could impact the economy for years to come.

August 6, 2024

