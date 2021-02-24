Now Playing: ABC News Live Prime: Monday, February 22, 2021

Now Playing: Mother demands answers after 6-year-old son accused of sexual misconduct

Now Playing: By the Numbers: Support for legalized marijuana at an all-time high

Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: Feb. 23, 2021

Now Playing: Transgender service members fight for acceptance

Now Playing: COVID-19 task force member: White House ‘infusing equity’ into vaccine response

Now Playing: Christine Brennan: ‘Everything that anyone is talking about is Tiger Woods’

Now Playing: 5 members of ERCOT’s board of directors resign after Texas blackouts

Now Playing: Tiger Woods injured in rollover car wreck in California

Now Playing: Train collision in Cameron, Texas

Now Playing: No criminal charges against officer who restrained Daniel Prude

Now Playing: Engine failure leads to Federal Aviation Administration investigation

Now Playing: Top security officials resign in wake of Capitol riot, said FBI missed warnings

Now Playing: Vaccine makers vow to get doses out faster

Now Playing: Los Angeles officials give update on crash involving Tiger Woods

Now Playing: Explaining the surge in crimes against Asian-Americans attacks

Now Playing: Coronavirus death toll surpasses 500,000 in US

Now Playing: Senate holds 1st public hearing on the Capitol insurrection