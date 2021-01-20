ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, January 19, 2021

More
Incoming President Joe Biden’s ambitious Day 1 agenda; States nationwide on guard for Inauguration Day threats; By the Numbers: Biden’s historic Cabinet picks
51:35 | 01/20/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, January 19, 2021

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"51:35","description":"Incoming President Joe Biden’s ambitious Day 1 agenda; States nationwide on guard for Inauguration Day threats; By the Numbers: Biden’s historic Cabinet picks","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75358588","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, January 19, 2021","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-prime-tuesday-january-19-2021-75358588"}