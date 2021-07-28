ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, July 27, 2021

More
Jan. 6 committee member on subpoenas: ‘We will use all the tools available’; Dr. Richard Besser on the state of the pandemic: 'It's far from over; Indonesia faces devastating new COVID surge
19:11 | 07/28/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, July 27, 2021

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"19:11","description":"Jan. 6 committee member on subpoenas: ‘We will use all the tools available’; Dr. Richard Besser on the state of the pandemic: 'It's far from over; Indonesia faces devastating new COVID surge","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"79104632","title":"ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, July 27, 2021","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-prime-tuesday-july-27-2021-79104632"}