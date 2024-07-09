ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, July 9, 2024

Internal feud over President Joe Biden's future happening in Democratic Party; millions in Texas left with no power during extreme heat; inside the history of battle rap and its influence on the genre

July 9, 2024

