ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, June 11, 2024

Hunter Biden found guilty on all charges in gun trial; suspects with ties to ISIS arrested in U.S.; Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds talks new single, creating safe space for LGBTQ+ community.

June 11, 2024

