ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, June 25, 2024

Twenty four states under heat alerts as East Coast readies for potentially damaging storms; WikiLeaks founder Assange pleads guilty and is set free; ABC News contributor LZ Granderson reveals his HIV.

June 25, 2024

