24/7 Coverage of Breaking News and Live Events.

Return to Live Coverage

ABC News Live Prime: Tuesday, September 14, 2021

Historic civilian space mission prepares for launch; California congresswoman &lsquo;hopeful&rsquo; Newsom survives recall challenge; By the Numbers: Poverty down in 2020 due to COVID aid

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live