ABC News Live Prime: Wed, Jan 10, 2024

Chris Christie ends campaign for president; 'Fauda' co-creator talks about the show's star recovery injury in Gaza; Beverly Johnson on 50th anniversary of being first Black woman on cover of Vogue.

January 10, 2024

