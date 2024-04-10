ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Extreme weather impacting millions across the country; mounting questions about the conduct of some IDF generals and soldiers; rock band Heart talks about their legacy and new tour.

April 10, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live