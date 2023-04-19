ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Homeowner who shot a Black teen at wrong address pleads not guilty; Linsey Davis travels to Mexico to meet women fighting for clean water; Steve Madden discusses past troubles and building an empire.

April 19, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live