ABC News Live Prime: Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Dangerous heat wave brings high temperatures to Northeast; signs, symptoms and protecting yourself from monkeypox; psychiatrist who treated mass theater shooter pre-rampage speaks with Linsey Davis.

