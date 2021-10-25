ABC News Live: Prosecution, defense rest their cases on Day 10 of Ahmaud Arbery trial

Plus, jury deliberations continue into Day 3 in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, and two of three men convicted of killing civil rights icon Malcolm X are expected to be exonerated in New York.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live