ABC News Live: Shohei Ohtani's former interpreter reportedly negotiates a plea deal

The gambling scandal has rocked Major League Baseball as the Los Angeles Dodgers star claims his interpreter stole millions of dollars from him to cover gambling debts.

April 11, 2024

