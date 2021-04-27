ABC News Live: Students at Boston schools walk out due to rising COVID-19 cases

Plus, thousands of Afghans are starting a new life in the U.S., and Ukraine says a “massive cyber-attack” has knocked out websites including the foreign ministry and emergency services.

