ABC News Live: Survivors rescued in Turkey after 1 week under rubble

Plus, a judge will release portions of a grand jury report on former President Donald Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and the Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions.

February 13, 2023

