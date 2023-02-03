ABC News Live: Suspected spy balloon spotted flying over Montana

Plus, the latest jobs report shows the unemployment rate dipped to 3.4%, and new details on a mass shooting plot that was thwarted by the Los Angeles Police Department.

February 3, 2023

