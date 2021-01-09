Transcript for ABC News Live: Taliban holds mock funeral for US after troop withdrawal

Hi everyone I'm then Maceda thanks for streaming with us president Biden says he is committed to getting the last remaining Americans out of Afghanistan. If they want to leave but the president is standing by his decision to pull US forces out of the country despite criticism from both sides of the I'll. I was not go to extend this river war. Temares not extend to you forever exit. Now we're seeing new images of the Taliban celebrating the US exit we'll break down what's next for Afghanistan in just a moment. Meanwhile Coleman hospitalizations are rising across the country as the US battles of delta variant. More than 101000. People are now hospitalized with covad nineteen. Putting the US on pace to possibly surpass the peak we saw back in January with 125000. Patients hospitalized with the virus. The death at all is also rising nearly 900 Americans are dying from cold at nineteen every day. That's up 370%. Over the past seven weeks. But according to ABC news analysis in the weeks since the Pfizer shot receives full FDA approval. The number of people getting their first shot is up 17%. One of the country's strictest abortion bans is now in effect in Texas the law took effect today after the Supreme Court opted not to step in to block it. It bans abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy that's been for many women know their pregnant. I also authorizes private citizens to show anyone. We'll helps a woman get abortion services. Supreme Court could still weigh in on an emergency request filed by advocates to block the law. But we begin with the growing controversy over the withdraw from Afghanistan new images show the Taliban celebrating victory in holding mock funerals for the US. And other countries that left Afghanistan. President Biden is vehemently defending his decision and vowing to bring home those Americans left behind. Our chief global affairs anchor Martha Raddatz has the latest developments Washington. And Afghanistan. This morning it is the Taliban that control but Kabul airport and virtually all of Afghanistan. But in Washington. President Biden doubling down on his decision to leave I refuse to send another generation America's sons and daughters. Fight a war. He should have been too long ago. Just one day after US military forces departed the Taliban releasing this video they say shows they're fighters. Flying over the city advisory Shareef. It is Afghan military helicopter. Taliban fighters in during a hangar at Kabul airport previously controlled by US forces on the I'm holding a mock funeral caskets draped with American and NATO flags symbolizing. Their defeat. Despite these images of the Taliban in power president Biden calling the evacuation. An extraordinary. Success is standing firm in his decision to pull all US troops out I was not go to extend his forever war. I'm hours not extending. Forever exit Biden did not apologize for the violent and chaotic evacuation. Some say. Should you start amassed evacuations soon. Could this Abbe Don had been done in a more orderly manner. I respectfully disagree the president acknowledging they're up to 200 US citizens still in Afghanistan who want to leave. And reaffirming his commitment to help them evacuate Renault is remaining Americans. There is no deadline. We remain committed to get them out if they want to come out. But without US military forces in the country and no diplomatic presence escaping is more challenging than ever Michael Ed teacher in Afghanistan and green card holder from Delaware. Is now stuck there he tried going to the airport before US forces left but could not get through. I feel like you know all my life that I lived in the United States. The US has turned their back on me and ignored me. And as first reported by the Wall Street Journal an interpreter who said that in 2008. He helped then Senator Biden during an Afghan snowstorm. Is now the one who's trapped. He says his visa application got stuck in when he tried to escape at the airport. Officials would only let him not his wife for children through he fears for his life and has this message for president Biden. Norwood. The administration says they have enormous economic leverage over the Taliban to help get those who want to. Out but that remains a dangerous and chaotic undertaking with no clear path. On exactly how to do it Diane. Moran Martha Raddatz thanks for that and mandatory evacuation orders are spreading into Nevada as a massive Caldor fire closes in on a popular resort town. Of south Lake Tahoe. The flames have burned nearly 200000. Acres the fire's only 18% contained. Now cal fire spokesperson says there's a chance downtown south Lake Tahoe could be lost to the flames. ABC's Kenny whitworth is there with latest. Overnight firefighters battling it out of control flames desperate to keep the called or fire from taking over south Lake Tahoe. Officials working day and night to see the community. Evacuation orders expanded its Nevada as the relentless fire payrolls to the dry to rainy. Burning nearly 200000 acres and just 18% contained. To give you an idea of the cuts a rainy firefighters are dealing with youth who got incredibly steep hillside there. And all of those trees sort of clustered together on fire at the same time so those fire damaged trees falling over as a huge concern for firefighters. The governor calling called our fire at the State's number one priority as 100 foot flames are burning within miles of the city center. To make sure firefighters did save still do their jobs. Like currency sales at no time will you give for the distribution and stuff. Firefighters about a called our fire from nearly three weeks now doing incredible work in hazardous conditions. Our air quality meter is reading at the highest level possible folk. The good news is is that the red flood warnings expired the end of the day today but this fire fight is far from over. Can't let worth ABC news south Lake Tahoe. All right Kenneth thanks for that and much of Louisiana woke up in the dark again this morning in the wake of hurricane Ida. Residents are desperate for fuel for their cars and generators as thousands of square miles are still without power. But there is some good news the power utility Entergy said on Twitter overnight. The first light shined early this morning in New Orleans east chief national correspondent Matt Gutman is in saint Charles parish with the latest time Matt. A good morning Diane there is the destruction you do see these houses shredded. By that storm all of this sludge brought in. From the storm surge including a lot of dead fish. And then there's what you don't see the overwhelming stench. Of decay here. A walker that somebody left in their haste to evacuate from the storm and of course thousands of square miles here without. Power that means hundreds of thousands of people not in New Orleans where they are now starting to guess just get a little bit of power today. But in the surrounding areas who are not going to be able to run their air conditioners their friends. Do their chargers run medical devices became even keep food in the refrigerator unless they have generators and there's so little fuel to be had. Most gas stations that we've seen within two hours of here are close and knows that are open. A running out of gas where there are massive lines to get gas so how or. And and fueling generators is really going to become a crisis here in this part of Louisiana over the coming days. It is something that officials are very concerned about com. Even FEMA and other surveyors can't get in here to assess the damage because. They can't find a place to stay within basically three hours of New Orleans so there are so many. Logistical nightmares happening a confluence. Of them at once and we were able to see that. Flying with the US Coast Guard yesterday over town after town of battered by the storm it gives you a sense of the Brett. Of the damage you know you don't see entire communities wiped off the map completely but you do get a sense of how. Wide scale how broad. This storm was when it came in just mowed down trees and ripped off roofs and took down power lines a telephone poles. And that is really going to be what is. The most challenging. Four. The recovery here over the next couple of months and it's going to be dangerous for the folks there are. Serious health concerns here in the heat index he might seem needs away already sweating profusely. Early in the morning. But the heat index here pretty much every day's about a hundred degrees. For the old the young and the frail without care air conditioning this could end up being a dangerous situation Diane. Ryan Mack government pours in Louisiana thanks Matt. Coming up for life. The Taliban what the women of Afghanistan hoped for and fear. Now that the Taliban is in charge to stay with us. Welcome back with the Taliban take over Afghanistan now complete their growing concerns over the fate of the country's women and girls. Working with the organization more to her story. We're now hearing directly from four young Afghan women on their concerns and fears as they grapple with the Taliban's return to power. We should note we are not sharing their names or faces for their own safety. Nightline anchor juju Chang has more. And kids to put theme to 2002 in England what Cindy get tonight's turning. I'd sit down for me and for so many an endless an instant. I could hear I think he's trying. I could see that these days create displays at. People falling from planes reports of others being killed in an attempt to flee the country. Thousands swooned for visas and passports for themselves and their loved ones. As many women high eighteen fears the Taliban takeover. We received text from women on the ground in Kabul terrified that there will no longer be able to escape. It's 5 AM an I can't sleep tonight. Just can't to my tour like me there are hundreds of girls who lose their job their education became worthless and their dreams were buried alive. Unfortunately she killed my parents I have been kept asking for help for humanitarian visa but could not get a hell yeah. I am broke can't actually very drunk. Gang members taxing the girl news parents are just children telegram. And she's sending me. She's alone in its timing and she's a strange because your cousins are Taliban members and thinks they're gonna come at turner. Sarah little has been speaking with these women trapped in Kabul were trying to escape the country knew her nonprofit organization and more to her storing music community and safe space for young women and girls around the world to being to share their stories and highlight issues important to women globally. For those on the ground the situation intensifying quickly. Like many I didn't on the stage and started. Getting me in go to work Phyllis and I'm. 11 o'clock dads who I had you can't get insurance. And I can't comes. Based TC. Paul what's happening and there are asking god and they take on the money and in couple. I have not being a dozen wounded. Ombudsman to constant. Even Sarah's facing challenges on how to communicate with women in Kabul safely. And just. Letting them every girl. Good conspicuous. Over the past week no to Toledo conversations. Passes and Thailand have been randomly stopping people just walking on the street. Chicken bones. And smashing their phones. My family and I they're hiding in the house. You need to boot do angels the sound of gunfire and bullets. Begin from every day. He did eight TC give us call I wouldn't be intended us not put it can property. What's sad night they so fast they did that he just tried. Being cared that the highlighted including begins as routine he thinks he's. To survive these women are having to not only height. But are sacrificing the evidence of their vibrant lives before the town and take. This isn't hard disks moment of my life gets. Folks have probably is being made the east Germans and now I have to maintain her dream hard decision. I have. Really netbooks because I am I'm big kind of bond pending his books. And ten. Punishing this. I looked at the news into fox ABC tell my first the end have a good job. Might now. I'm late night news room. They don't mind. The devil by visiting excited about probably just. Who this woman who's an air traffic. Controller tried going to work into Kabul airport. And strengthen his faith and the school. I mean originally insurance titillating turn their people to call me because I have weren't. Learning. They're probably the primary concern weekend. I was confused as. It took her hours to get to the airport amid the chaos only to find her workplace destroyed. Actually. And thanked friends and I don't know him say let them cleaned. The woman who's an air traffic controller was able to get on the flights she is now see. But she is one of the lucky ones other women are left behind him. Fearful of what the Taliban might do next. It is like that we have lost everything I have lost my job may help bust my feed them I have lost my veins in the health plus to. Going hearts and the fresh and things. Every done India is an continental eighteen. I want you don't hear my voice. To pay for fit the migration of my country and to pay for the kids to half truths about the movies. Never tested titled I want articles that kid trying means it is going to be happy dish yeah. Yet to Glaus who would have thought Venus and keep their polluting because the they had. Can't act has been. We do not want them to beat the country's. We want and deserve the. Midtown Atlanta stadium to face in this. Gave his state human rights until I'm dead who were called. There and be near Cancun leaving the world but we don't. These are asking me on TV constantly need power. These just like crawling on the other side though it's believed inconvenience instead of being. Keep in doesn't keep hair color because parents are doing their minds they need good evening. Give us but he knew the 1890 actions. It's not finish his nightstand he's not finished. I don't know that's been happening next. Our thanks juju Chang for that are. Or an for a deeper look at the withdrawal and evacuation Afghanistan be sure to check out an ABC news documentary special. Final hours America's longest war streaming now on what Lou. Coming up with much of New Orleans still without power after hurricane Ida we're taking a closer look at how cities can better prepare for these types of storms. And the new reality of stronger storms thanks to climate change for back in a moment. Welcome back to ABC news live as the Gulf Coast moves into recovery mode after hurricane Ida. How this is like New Orleans be more resilient in the face of climate change and adapt to the new reality of stronger storms. ABC news chief meteorologist ginger zee takes a look in this week's it's not to late. Okay. High end to dizzy and it's not too late. Smashed cars under a collapsed building here we are again in the Louisiana third major hurricane within a year. Rapidly intensify before making landfall then made landfall. I was on the land as a major hurricane for more than eight. Hours that's really hard to deal but what led to this we know that the water temperatures turn up to four degrees above average. We know that rapid intensification has been related to climate change. And rapid intensification. He hear it all the time. It basically means a storm that those 35 miles per hour faster within 24 hours before making land fall. I did did that and way more. And check this out in a really ominous 2017 study they found out that a storm that intensifies by seventy miles per hour so two times the definition. In 24 hours before landfall is something happens about once in a century today. But with climate change and what we expect in the future it could happen every five to ten years by the end of this century. But how much and what we do going forward at a satellite while it's. Sixteen years to the day after Katrina the overhaul levees in the city certainly passed a key test. But will it be enough in the future and do we need to expand levees to protect every community on the Gulf Coast. We build the levees to twenty feet so what are we didn't just keep building the wall being. Really. It's. Her problem and coastal cities around. The world and the answer can't be building to address the challenges that mother nature throws at us. Until. He gets at some point where we can't do and where maybe were at that point now we see that having places like New Orleans and the Gulf Coast can be a kind of red light there could be blinking and people think oh we need to fix satellite now we actually need this to fix do some of the things that we know we should be doing. To address climate change. In New Orleans Garden District just hours after the storm with the city still in the dark for days if not weeks. Sheila says making the city more resilient and is about more than just levees. I think the idea of resilience is about having more than kind of one answer and then when that answer fails. Now we're stuck without and any solution at all so I think building more resilient marriage really is is. Things are happening. In new orleans' Ninth Ward which bore the brunt of Katrina. Sixteen years later they are still rebuilding. So this is a Levy it looks like just a big hill little at a grass on on the other side is the Mississippi River. It has been built up since Katrina aid can now handle up to twenty feet of storm surge. This is the holy cross section of the holy month war Arthur Johnson and his group don't just want to build it back they wanna do it fairly and sustainably. I like he said part of the issue of when you rebuild. And it takes sixteen years certainly. As you start to see newcomers come and cooler pricing out the folks who lived here originally right and that's been a big concern. The people who live here. And those who have moved here because they'd like. Closing this of this community is that when you get houses that are new houses and property value goes on the road. After I got hit aren't accessible yet they've got challenges ahead in the Ninth Ward but people will not give up. Putting communities lake Arthurs facing constant threat of hurricanes how much worse is it going to campus. I think it's station is that we have more of these calming at least in this decade and and it or are we started. Great in all those. And that just means no matter what and fair to say that this storm would have happened. But without a warming planet it Maine out of Ben as intense. Night. Back at we've seen saint Maria Lauren dory and Michael herb my heartbeat. Now I doubt right that does not all of them I think that's not right there could be like well if the climate wasn't warm angry what you see so many B Abbott and Albert. We know new violence passed one test from Ida after the fourteen point six billion dollars they invested in the levees the power grid didn't. But now is an important opportunity to learn ahead of the next big one scans become more resilient. We've. Clearly have an opportunity not in New Orleans not in the Gulf Coast. But certainly in the nation. To rethink. And in an affable way how we can build the infrastructure that we already have but still living or more risk. To be more resilient because we know that next time it's going to be another category four or five storm. As we look up. Well it's no power again and we are being warns that nor islands and the parish is south of here could be without power for weeks. He sealed the sun beating down and you realized there's so much cleanup to deal this is a roof from a collapsed home. A second story and I'm standing on the front porch. This type of damage the infrastructure. Down. Those are the questions that we need to answer it's not just how to we rebuild this house to withstand the next one because there will be annexed land. How do we build this city. And this area to live sustainably. If we figure that out they really won't mean to link him. Wrenching meteorologist ginger zee thanks for that and that does it for this newscast I'm Diana Zeta thanks for joining us Nuremberg ABC news I was your free all day. With the latest news context. An analysis Stacy her.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.