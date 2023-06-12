ABC News Live: Tanker truck fire causes major collapse on I-95

Plus, Donald Trump will turn himself in Tuesday after being indicted in a classified documents investigation, and Ukraine says it’s claimed its first victories in the counteroffensive against Russia.

June 12, 2023

