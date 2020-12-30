-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: UK approves 2nd COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: Christmas Day blast may be linked to 5G cellular paranoia, sources say
-
Now Playing: After waiting for 2 years stepdad gets adoption papers for son
-
Now Playing: Parents of wrongly accused teen speak publicly
-
Now Playing: 1st US case of mutation of COVID-19 detected in Colorado
-
Now Playing: Army son surprises police sergeant mom with holiday visit, and she can’t stop crying
-
Now Playing: We’re mesmerized by these epic neon ice castles
-
Now Playing: $600 stimulus checks begin to roll out via direct deposit or mail
-
Now Playing: All the celebs and public figures who have died from COVID-19
-
Now Playing: UK approves Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
-
Now Playing: NYPD plans to upgrade charges against woman who falsely accused Black teen of theft
-
Now Playing: New details arise in Andre Hill shooting as police report is released
-
Now Playing: In Memoriam: Public figures who died in 2020
-
Now Playing: Police were warned about Nashville bomber over a year ago
-
Now Playing: New Year's storms on the move across country
-
Now Playing: Treasury Department begins to deliver stimulus checks
-
Now Playing: Hospital chief speaks on what US can expect from new COVID-19 variant
-
Now Playing: US reports 1st case of UK COVID-19 variant
-
Now Playing: Man tells his grandparents ‘I’m gay’ over the phone as he holds back tears