ABC News Live Update: California declares state of emergency as wildfires rage

More
Plus, Trump pardons Susan B. Anthony, who was arrested for voting in 1872 when it was illegal for women and video shows thousands at a pool party in Wuhan.
8:40 | 08/19/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for ABC News Live Update: California declares state of emergency as wildfires rage

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:40","description":"Plus, Trump pardons Susan B. Anthony, who was arrested for voting in 1872 when it was illegal for women and video shows thousands at a pool party in Wuhan.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72470233","title":"ABC News Live Update: California declares state of emergency as wildfires rage","url":"/US/video/abc-news-live-update-california-declares-state-emergency-72470233"}