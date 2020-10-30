Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Candidates push for votes as election nears

Good morning I'm Diana say no thanks for streaming with us in today's update the presidential election is now just four days away and the candidates are trying to make those days count of president trump and former Vice President Biden are cramming in as many campaign events as possible before the final votes. Holding dueling events in Minnesota and Wisconsin today. They also look at their wives with them on the campaign trail for this final push through. And president Barack Obama Hubbell joined by it in at their first in person rally together this weekend. France is now on maximum security alert after a terror attack Indies yesterday. Three people were killed and several injured in a stabbing at notre dam basilica. The suspect was shot and is in critical condition but the French Interior Minister is warning there could be similar attacks to come. And they are now 45 million corona virus cases reported worldwide and 46%. Of new infections are in Europe. Doctors in Belgium described the situation there as a war zone. Patients have to share rooms and medical workers warn that it's just a matter of days until the country runs out of icu beds. Meanwhile the US just hit a new single day record recording 88000. New Kobe case is yesterday again that's the highest single day number yet. This is IC is are reaching capacity in a quarter of the country. What are the most affected counties El Paso, Texas. Is now under a two week shut down because of the virus the county judge ordered all services deemed nonessential to close effective midnight yesterday. But the Texas attorney general is now pushing back on that. I'm joined now by El Paso mayor Dee Margo with more on this may or good morning thanks for being here. Her burgers. You released a statement saying the judge did not consult you on the shut down and that he's refusing to return your calls. The attorney general also says a judge's action is in direct violation of the governor's executive order. And that he's exploring all legal actions. Do you expect is ordered to stand. Now we do not and it should unfortunately there. The carriage didn't talk with me or have his legal. Department talk with our cities we will apartment mean that's what we've done forever ordering you to implement it. Since March from both of us have been pretty much in lock step completely would go. Mercy directive so we also know what that is the state of Texas little. While. To us their own phone calls with the year governor. And I'm just which is supported is that. There was no conversation with me before it won't it won't we stanch it we will not stand and and I mean people are hurting on both sides of this I've said from day wanted to know anything balancing. Between our health. Our physical health or financial health and in our emotional health. Now tiller brought are we. We're still having problems with the U with the the spread. We think the spread is EU result of Stanley shopping for our demographics as she should go to the stores or family of the man. Restaurants we shut down Russia down restaurants. At 9 o'clock two weeks ago him keep pets haven't yet seen what the impact will be. We'll talk to the governor about enforcement. In the war horse is converted to restaurants. And we rested tricks are cold beverage control board to come here and in basis ago percent to twenty inspectors and wrong. Monday of this week to two to enforce. But on the other hand in addition to our honor our health care workers and all for going through toured our ultimate cheer facility yesterday. Seen intense pressure questions that are outside hospitals. Know what's going on I don't know where we are in order numbers are but it is the same time we also have 32000 past loans are out of work. And people are trying to put food on the table and pay for their own health care needs in this assists unequal. Balancing act Cairo are whatever it's now G1 uses and that's the dilemma and state will not allow it to shut down. The other cities that have tried that. Were robust control that was border. And that's why couldn't understand why the opportunity jurors unilaterally do this without conversation with. And we're looking at some video of some of the tents set up outside some bigger hospitals you in and you and I spoke just the other day and you were describing for us how they are setting up these outdoor tents or try to accommodate. The influx of patients give us a sense of what's happening inside those hospitals. Well there there are overwhelmed right now I did notice this morning's numbers that we had a reduction Narsai use. But we're we're we're wrestler capacity and Slovenia and Texas department of emergency management and the governor to worse. Sent out do you see it Gypsies and trucks mobile truck students not to your side. Swore. Overflowed code patience. This is the same organization that was in New York for three months neighborhood river and bra. Now as I talk to him yesterday when good things and his RO. Tara it's my staff talk to the Rio Grande Valley. Mayors and what they weren't through. They determine when they were doing their real program that the majority there spread of co written. Was from family gather its interest in home. So really wasn't out there in in the the public economy so the state. And that's what we've got to we've got to control group were a multi generational. Households here who are our culture is do things. As groups and families to have big families. You know 678 children and his choice is yours who we are the nature and we've got to control. And norm control of this just continue to do what. The pre epidemiologist says throughout the world over workplace coverage and into distancing in the heart she. And so. The mayor how do you control for and that you know if you if you don't think they shut down we'll stand and you don't think. A majority of the spread is happening in the public's fear how do you get people to abide by more safety precautions. Within their own circles and within their own homes. We've been preaching that from day one will continue to do that we're trying to do the education as well. And we're trying to stop large gatherings of any size it that family homes. And so if you don't need to be out. Stay at home don't have large gatherings it's it's a matter of personal behavior and and she sued British that you can't legislate that it still requires people to do what's rocks and understand the implications of not doing. And that's what we're trying to get across. It's no wishing you and the people there in El Paso the best right now mayor Dee Margo we appreciate your time thank you. And we're now just four days away from the election more than 83 million people have already cast their ballots president trump and Joseph Biden are both back on the trail today both campaigns making a play for key groups that could shift the election. ABC news' chief national affairs correspondent Tanya honest has me. More. This morning as many polls tighten across the country the battle for the White House will come down to who could turn out key voting blocs. In Florida the biggest battleground state Hispanics make up more than two million registered voters nearly 20% of the electorate in that state. The president and Joseph Biden there to make their closing arguments. Log onto when it record share of the Hispanic. You know community here is marked the first thing up. In the country and the better their community the better country does you. Pulling suggesting Hispanic voters in the state could break for either candidate. One poll released Thursday has bought you know up fifteen to 34%. But another released that same date shows the president on top 52 to 46%. Under there key voting group that could determine this election win it. So and women would you please slightly in 2016 the majority of women voted Democrat. But according to pew research the president narrowly won with white women now some polling suggesting he could have trouble doing that again. This new national poll shows Biden taking the lead. And nationally the gender gap is wide in fact some experts say quote this election has the potential for the largest gender gap since women were given the right to vote. That gap on full display in households across America. Elected to roe goes in Massachusetts. They've got he's in a hearse campaign signs in the yard. And while they disagree about politics Michael Epstein is nice to hike key and I really can't it's a compromise. There on the same page about the priorities what's more important in politics. He's our relationship. The. Diane we spoke to political experts across several battleground states and they tell lots for. Joseph Biden to win he would have to pick up and swing voters that went with president from four years ago but also both of coalitions that always helped Democrats win. Right timing on his forest thank you and be sure to tune into our full coverage on Election Day starting at 7 AM eastern. And George Stephanopoulos will anchor election night coverage and our political team starting at 7 PM eastern. It all happens right here on ABC news live and you can find out how to vote in your state at 530 duck. And we have some breaking news a powerful seven point oh magnitude earthquake has hit off the coast of Turkey near the Greek island of -- most in the Aegean Sea. Turkish officials say at least four people are dead and more than 150. Have been injured. After at least thirty buildings collapsed tremors were felt all the way in Acton some 200 miles away. Seventy people have been rescued so far as teens are still pulling people out of the rubble. And surveying the extent of the damage we will keep you updated on any developments as this story unfolds. And now shifting gears to Black Friday which is starting early this year with so many people shopping online due to the pandemic one estimate shows as many as three billion packages. Will be delivered during the holiday season twice by packages perk household here's are back and Jarvis with the best deals available right now. Black Friday were used to seeing this a but this year it's going to look a little more like this then seeing that people crowding around idea run to the source. We eat yet and very excited we're not easy most needy people Anbar. Rare yeah carrying. Line Black Friday deals getting an early start this year and instead of one day some retailers are rolling out deals all month long as soon as Halloween and I would stating bright well AM. You're gonna Black Friday deals. Target announcing its Black Friday now deals are starting this Sunday and will be featuring weekly deals for the rest of November both online and in stores you can plan ahead and avoid Krause targets first set of deals feature beats studio three headphones. 50% off Bose Quiet Comfort Headphones 100 dollars off. And the ring video doorbell three marked down sixty dollar. And target is an alone. Best buy also releasing their deals early with some of their biggest deals available now. Blake is seventy inch Samsung Alley dean for K television which is 220. Dollars off. And starting next Friday Home Depot customers will be able to access deals online and in store like 300 dollars off this GE wash her dryer. A lot of deals right now are really again. Consumers excited. My bias is sir day AR. Watching wields this late and they may want waits. If you buy something now and you see it advertise at a lower price later it never hurts to ask for a price adjustment this year. Target has changed its price match guarantee to a longer window of time between November 1 and December 24. So you see anything you purchased between those dates at a lower price on target or target.com. You should be eligible for a price adjustment. But you do need to ask Diane. You don't ask you don't get Rebecca Jarvis thank you. And is so many businesses struggle right now a teen entrepreneur or is not letting that stop him from making his dreams come true. Three years after starting his own hot dog cart fourteen year old Mason right is now opened his own restaurant. And we are lucky to have Mason joining me now from Mason super dogs there in stone crest Georgia amazing good morning and congratulations. Thank you so my urging him aren't you two things showed what inspired you to start your own business in the first place let alone now. What inspired me to start my business and live out what your favorite stores. And that was asking for jobs until now Christians are not so much so indeed my own this isn't. Kanye. And that's what I asked why he got lucky arts and her arms in the ear all these years later I'll race are anxious to New York City. I waited and already a hot. Excellent Ewart I don't mind so lucky ticket business card sent back to Iran and I did. Starting with a little red curtain that where LA or New York's art. Now says Currie nineteen did at her star. And what's it been like to go from the hot dog cart to a full fledged restaurant. The thing. Business boom England the knee customers are very very supportive. It beings so so patient and it is our partner who. I think I'll eat. And Bernie and what's your favorite part about being a business owner. Brazilian rather part of upbeat if the it business owners and Manny after. Up. I think we can all understand that car and then of course it's not easy though so what's the most challenging part. Most challenging aren't lucky. I would I would be stuck here could bridge because those happen student you can't beat. How do you make your decisions every day heady decide what you want to order how much to get it now and there's a lot that goes into being in business owner. What how I just is that we have a system that already eaten sought a longtime actor room. Just follow assistant each and every time. What it what's your future vision for mace in super guys and for yourself Mason. IC my so what hockey into makes a super dogs on every corner. You know let me now it's time. And what's your advice to others who may want to follow in your footsteps Mason yet they may be watching you right now thinking hey maybe I can do that. I ever do and do what's your happy in Italy beating your life. And then finally then. My big important question of the day what's the craziest hot dog you would make me if I can come right now in sit down with you and enjoy. It would be a good progressing very well toppings you want. Any capping at like what are so my options. You have chat she didn't never sure is stage yet and issued patents and sons. And you also happen. Insurance. They need your current. Or eighty. You are catering to all customers Mason thank you so much for joining us today I know you are very busiest that we'll let you get back to serving your customers. Don't problem. Again I was amazed in there friend Mason super Dodds in stone crest Georgia. How awesome to see if and that doesn't that is ABC news live update I'm Diane this data thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live is here for you all day with the latest news context and analysis. Posse back here at 3 PM eastern with Terry Moran. For the breakdown. Have a great day.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.