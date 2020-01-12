-
Now Playing: Crucial COVID-19 vaccine vote
-
Now Playing: Dr. Ashish Jha shares what he believes Americans need to prepare for in weeks ahead
-
Now Playing: Michael Eric Dyson explains the problem with cancel culture
-
Now Playing: President-elect Joe Biden announces key members of his economic team
-
Now Playing: Suspect in string of unprovoked attacks enjoys 'thrill of the assault': Police
-
Now Playing: Drug makers prepare for emergency FDA approval
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: 2 dead as car plows into pedestrian zone in Germany
-
Now Playing: Spotlight on #GivingTuesday
-
Now Playing: Server surprised with $1,300 tip during Thanksgiving shift
-
Now Playing: Cold blast all the way to the Gulf Coast
-
Now Playing: Traveler shares photo of men with mysterious monolith
-
Now Playing: New details after Zappos millionaire died in house fire
-
Now Playing: Florida man describes rescue at sea
-
Now Playing: Blast of cold and snow amid severe weather
-
Now Playing: Trump blasts Republican governors over election results
-
Now Playing: Former CDC Director explains possible decision for first vaccine release
-
Now Playing: CDC vaccine advisory panel to decide who gets it 1st
-
Now Playing: Millions are celebrating the change from their ‘glow up’ to their ’glow down'
-
Now Playing: Wishing Janelle Monáe a happy 35th birthday!