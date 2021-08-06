Transcript for ABC News Live Update: Colonial pipeline CEO says company still recovering from hack

Testifying before congress today on a cyber attack that caused gas shortages across the southeast last month. Joseph Blount says it could take months to restore the company's facilities to full operation. After that rents more attacks forced the pipeline to shut down for several days the company eventually pay four point four million dollars in ransom to get their systems back online. But the Department of Justice announced yesterday that they recovered a lot of that ransom money from the hackers bitcoin wallet. Blount said they quietly and quickly worked with law enforcement from the start which may have helped lead to that recovery. Also in today's update nearly 800 people have been arrested around the world in a coordinated global sting operation led by the FBI. Well on force and officials from sixteen different countries used an encrypted communications app developed by the FBI. To track down gangs who traffic in drugs and arrange case. The sting dubbed operation Trojan shield seized more than 48 million dollars in cash and crypto currencies. Hundreds of firearms more than fifty luxury cars in over 32 tons of cocaine and other narcotics. And major web sites are coming back online after massive Internet outage this morning. Twitter read it and twitch were all affected as well as new sites like CNN the New York Times in the guardian. The outages due no problem with the cloud service called vastly which allows sites to store contents on its servers. Vasily says the problem has been patched but the exact cause. And still unknown. And as a potential breakthrough in the battle against alzheimer's disease the FDA has conditionally approved. A new treatment for the first time in nearly twenty years ABC's in a pilgrim has the details. This morning a historic development in the fight against alzheimer's the FDA conditionally approving the first new treatment for the disease in nearly two decades. By edgy and add you can you mab which goes by the brand name imagine how is they must free infusion for patients with early stage alzheimer's. Its goal to slow cognitive decline. It's the first treatment that targets Howell the disease works not just the symptoms. Kevin bottom was diagnosed with early onset alzheimer's disease when he was 58 years old he joined a clinical trial in 2017. Just year old. Aged farmer just Litsch but this. I witnessed first hand how this. Treatment has helped Chatman. The FDA's announcement falls under its accelerated approval pathway. The FDA asking Biogen to conduct a new trial to prove the drug's efficacy. Or the approval could be revoked. She continued she learned that about how it in a different stages disease. Outlet of the criticism surrounding this drug in the price it's listed at 56000. Dollars a year. By legend says it will offer financial assistance programs for those with insurance. And it's working with Medicare to come up with an affordable option they hope to have this drug shipping out to a pharmacy near you. In about two weeks Diane all right David Kellerman Brooklyn forest thank you. An earlier on GMA ABC news chief medical correspondent doctor Jan Ashton discussed this new drug and its potential benefits for patients and their families let's listen. Tell us more about this drug what is supposed to do. In whom it designed to help so this is for people who were diagnosed with early alzheimer's so mild cognitive impairment and as we heard in the piece it is supposed to really target that caused. Not the symptoms now the devil is in the details patients will need an MRI and then follow up MR eyes regularly. And it is an intravenous administration so it's given once a month and then monthly thereafter so. Not a pill. And obviously requires some in hospital setting to give the drug. But it doesn't come without some controversy because the FDA's own independent of our drew panel. They voted against Rick Perry did not want to recommend this drug but the FDA approved it anyway what would their concerns. And they get in how rare hit for the FDA will give to. Own panel's advice lysine first of all that the second half of your question is it does happen and that's why these approvals and authorizations are not a foregone conclusion by controversy for two main reasons number one. Efficacy in clinical trials one did not show any effect in one showed a very very marginal effect on an eighteen point scale. Only a fraction of a point of improvement and the second is this theory about how it works that theory about these beta amyloid. Proteins or plaques he is a theory it is not generally accepted so again when you talk about efficacy. That's part of the reason for controversy here and then safety when you talk about. 40%. Risk of brain swelling 17%. Of people in clinical trials had microscopic hemorrhage is. Risk benefit it's not clear cuts. The right at thanks so Michael and doctor ration for that analysis. And more dangerously high temperatures are in store for the midwest in the north east heat advisories have been issued from Minneapolis to Philadelphia today. We're could feel like 95 degrees or higher ABC news senior meteorologist for Ira rob Marciano is tracking it all horse good morning rob. Hey good morning Diane for those of us who were lucky not to get an afternoon cooling thundershower yesterday now that a humidity. It's happily even thicker nearest steamy day today and some parts of the country in the northeast getting up a lot heat wave that. Is technically three days of ninety degrees or above. Philadelphia you have indeed done that some people trying to cool off anywhere they can in in this sprinklers and in the pool system. If you are out in the sheets today. Avoid outdoor strenuous activities Wear light loose cut a clothing. Drink player water even when you're not Thurston take breaks and give a break to those who do have to work. And some of these conditions for sure. When you have some cooling on the way by the way but we still have to deal with this ongoing heat wave which by the way is linked to climate change when you get on this early in the season this far north and this intense. Look at Minneapolis is like the six day in a row of ninety plus degree 97 for you this we'll probably go down as the longest stretch this early in the season for Minneapolis. And I imagine the humidity and along the I 95 quarter heat advisories up for Boston Hartford. Philadelphia as well again today hazy hot humid conditions thoughts. There is some relief on the way not today not really tomorrow. Maybe a little bit on Thursday when this Coulthard finally comes shoe and look at Friday's temperatures a shock to the system there into the mid sixties might even the only light jackets that may very well field it. Diane. All right senior meteorologist rob Marciano thank you. And today is world oceans day step by the UN's raise awareness about protecting our oceans. Coral reefs around the world are under threat from climate change but there's a new effort to rebuild them in Florida. Using underwater mermaid statues Victor Canas in West Palm Beach, Florida with that story. Plan mermaids mythical creatures of the season bringing new life to port is coast. Why mermaids what's this project all of our study found that Laramie project is one of our ego art project story stop people as mermaids bring awareness hearing conservation. The ocean rescue alliance planning to install 1000 of these giant mermaid sculptures bump in downstate from weighing between 2005000. Pounds. They're made out of organic materials and helping to revitalize coral communities. Worries are critical for our ecosystems they are extremely important for helping protect our coastal communities. And really integrating a lot of different important environmental factors and sequestering nutrients and really helping facilitate a holistic ecosystem. Coral reefs are the lows of the ocean and the most diverse ecosystem in the world's. Home to nearly a quarter of the planet's fish but across the globe they are slowly dying off due in part to climate change its. It's extremely impact on the reef has so much opportunity and a lot of people don't realize how love and untapped resource that can be. Welcome to the ocean rescue line. The ocean rescue alliance is working to combat the degradation of coral reefs it a unique way. The predominantly focus on creating complex artificial reef structure that treats fish habitat. Enabled us out playing crawler oysters mermaids are dragging divers in marine life and her oceans what's it like when cities come to life. Surrounded. By everything in the city. It's it's quite amazing and get fit with the surreal experience to really to see the different biodiversity fish communities that move and in the different Karl Rove and funded suffered for it to the structures. The project started right here in the west Paul Mary yet there are actually 35 of those mermaid reefs in the waters. Underneath our drone if your interest didn't wanna go on a dive see them for yourself. They have the coordinates the ocean rescue alliance has them listed up on their website they have a lot of work ahead though the plan is to install 1000 of those mermaid reached up and down Florida's coast. Diane. All right critical Victor candor thank you. And thousands of people are taking part in a study that could tell us a lot about the risks of going to a concert in the age of covad. We've got the latest on that after the break. Welcome back it's looking like the US will not hit president Biden's goal is 70% vaccinations by July 4. A new Gallup poll shows that 78%. Of adults who are not planning to get the shot say they're unlikely to reconsider. So how can we reopened safely if everyone is not vaccinated and Hattie Mae places like museums are concert stage. Well Peres held a high stakes experiment where thousands attended a concert to see how big of a risk Kobe is. It's not everyone's vaccinated but still tested and masked ABC's it to send and then went inside to see how it all played out. When the lights so now. And the crowd. You know something's. Is about to happen. After months of lockdown in Paris 5000 concerts always dancing in unison to their favorite song. Hello in the name of science. But he decided an opportunity to have a sense of normalcy they were the nostalgia or we're all back together for the things I. Parents holding this giant experimental concert just days ago to learn about the risk move it poses a big event. No social distancing but all attendees have to Wear a mask. And get testing to what the results that come back or not aren't we due loans. And a solution. French authorities spending over a million dollars on the initiative. Great team of scientists the compared 151000 test of participants. With a regular crew lesions we. That's just one part of the scramble in Europe as it gears up for a return of tourists left caught him this. In this saw the first destination Americans are looking to come to his parents and when people come to Paris it's for the Parisian lifestyle. Outdoor cafes are back which is a huge part of our identity. People also need to be able to go to museums to see life shows that. Friends announcing it will open its doors to vaccinated Americans on June 9 office. France like the rest of you rep badly needs tourist dollars this summer EU economy shrinking six point 8% over the last year. It means that despite some coded restrictions Paris's biggest sites on reopening the move welcoming visitors again. But the most popular museum in the world still operating at half capacity. This is a very strange sight this room usually is packed with visitors that huge normally goes all the way into the back of the room. With people eager to take a look at the world's most famous paintings. The Mona Lisa. Despite Knox to some experience it. Bad about useful and very nice feel pretty lucky very very lucky. In the US some states reopening by making offerings like the chance to win the lottery. We will starts. With number. Eight team and free sports tickets to get more people to take the gap the French government here taking a different approach. In France that would it work. It would be very badly received by a part of the population that would say we'll wait to see they're trying to convince me to get a vaccine in exchange or retribution. That means that the vaccine is not good enough itself. Could be a turning. Just days Lisa Sunday's test will help determine how France. Like much of the world will return to normal. Scientists can prove the rate of tools mission didn't increase. It means France and Europe consume party again. I just inside. Ringed hiding Carlos ready evil makes you me him and getting ended by a there was three nights. It does and include in Paris. For ABC news. Our thanks to it to sing again fit in France for that report. And that other for this ABC news live update I'm Diane Messina thanks for joining us and remember ABC news live as your free all day with the latest news context and analysis. I'll see back at 3 PM eastern with Terry Moran for the breakdown. Stay safe have a great day.

